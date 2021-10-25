Anthony P. “Tony” Marterella, 56, of Gaithersburg, MD, formerly of Emlenton, passed away peacefully following a brief illness on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Springs, MD.

Anthony was born in Grove City on September 24, 1965.

He was the son of Mildred C. Campbell Marterella of Emlenton and the late John R. Marterella.

He was a 1983 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School in Foxburg.

He graduated in 1988 with a B.S. in economics from Grove City College.

In his earlier years, Tony had attended St. Michael The Archangel Roman Catholic Church in Emlenton.

Tony was employed for nearly 30 years as a sales representative for commercial and electrical supplies and equipment at DDK Sales in Gaithersburg, MD.

Tony was an avid music lover. Country music was his passion and Tony loved to sing.

He was a “fix it” kind of guy, always willing to help family, friends, and co-workers at a moment’s notice. Tony had been known to stop along the highway to help a stranger in distress, assessing the car problem, taking the driver to a nearby auto parts store, returning and fixing the vehicle. For many years Tony made countless trips to Pennsylvania and Ohio to help his family with many home projects.

His mother and brothers were extremely important to him, and he never wanted to miss a birthday, holiday celebration, or family gathering.

He was affectionately “Uncle Tony” to his nieces and nephews, whom he dearly loved.

Tony had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh.

In addition to his mother, Tony is survived by three brothers, James R. “Jim” Marterella of Harbor Creek, Mark C. Marterella and his wife, Pamela, of Franklin, and John R. “J.J.” Marterella Jr. and his wife, Melissa, of West Olive, MI; his nieces and nephews, Nathan, Conor, Grace, and Vivian; his uncles and aunts, Donald and Karen Marterella of Grove City, Carol Marterella of Hilliards, Eleda and “Buzz” Swank of Butler, David and Jane Campbell of Sandy Lake, and Lynn “Herby” Campbell of Chicora, as well as a number of cousins, many friends, and co-workers.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents, and an uncle, Carmen Marterella.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Avenue, Emlenton from 1 – 3 and 6 – 8 p.m. Friday.

A service outside of mass will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. from the funeral home with the Rev. John L. Miller III, pastor of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Oil City, officiating.

Interment will be in Epiphany Cemetery, Boyers.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at stjude.org.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.