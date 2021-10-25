Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Inca
Monday, October 25, 2021 @ 12:10 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Inca.
Inca is a young female Husky & Beagle mix.
Her vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Inca found herself in search of a new home with a family who can spend more time with her.
She is playful and curious.
For more information or to schedule an appointment to visit her, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email [email protected]
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
