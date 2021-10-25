 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Air-Fryer Keto Meatballs

Monday, October 25, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Try out this new recipe tonight for dinner!

Ingredients

1/2 cup grated BelGioioso Parmesan Cheese
1/2 cup BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, diced

1/4 cup shredded BelGioioso Romano Cheese
1 large egg, lightly beaten
2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream
1 garlic clove, minced
1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)

SAUCE:
1 can (8 ounces) tomato sauce with basil, garlic, and oregano
1/4 cup heavy whipping cream
2 tablespoons prepared pesto

Directions

1. Preheat air fryer to 350°. In a large bowl, combine the first 6 ingredients. Add beef; mix lightly but thoroughly. Shape into 1-1/2-in. balls. Place in a single layer on a greased tray in an air-fryer basket; cook until lightly browned and cooked through, 8-10 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, mix sauce ingredients; heat through. Serve with meatballs.

3. Freeze option: Freeze cooled meatballs in freezer containers. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Preheat air fryer to 350°. Reheat until heated through, 3-5 minutes. Make the sauce as directed.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


