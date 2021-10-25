 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion, Keystone and DuBois Receive Top Seeds in District 9 Volleyball Playoffs

Monday, October 25, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Mike Kilroy

IMG_9943The undefeated Clarion volleyball team will begin their quest to repeat as state champion as the No. 1 seed in the District 9 Class A playoffs, which begin Tuesday.

The Bobcats, winners of 38 in a row, received a first-round bye.

In Class 2A, Keystone snagged the top seed and will also enjoy a bye. Redbank Valley, the defending district champion, is the No. 2 seed.

In Class 3A, DuBois is No. 1 seed and will play the winner of second-seeded St. Marys and third-seeded Clearfield in the title match at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at a site and time to be determined.

St. Marys hosts Clearfield at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Class 3A semifinal.

Elk County Catholic, also unbeaten this season, received the No. 2 seed in Class A and will have a bye. So will third-seeded Oswayo Valley

Following are the playoff matchups:

CLASS A
FIRST ROUND (all matches at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday)

(9) A-C Valley at (8) Otto-Eldred.

(10) Ridgway at (7) Coudersport.

(11) Northern Potter at Cranberry

QUARTERFINALS (all matches at 6:30 p.m. Thursday)

A-C Valley/Otto-Eldred winner at (1) Clarion

(5) Clarion-Limestone at (4) Johnsonburg

Ridgway/Coudersport winner at (2) Elk County Catholic

Northern Potter/Cranberry winner at Oswayo Valley

SEMIFINALS

at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at highest seed

FINAL

at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at site TBD

CLASS 2A

QUARTERFINALS (all matches at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday)

(5) Karns City at (4) Kane

(6) Punxsutawney at (3) Brookville

SEMIFINALS (all matches at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2)

Karns City/Kane winner at (1) Keystone

Punxsutawney/Brookville winner at (2) Redbank Valley

FINAL

at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at site TBD


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.