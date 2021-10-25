Clarion, Keystone and DuBois Receive Top Seeds in District 9 Volleyball Playoffs

The undefeated Clarion volleyball team will begin their quest to repeat as state champion as the No. 1 seed in the District 9 Class A playoffs, which begin Tuesday.

The Bobcats, winners of 38 in a row, received a first-round bye.

In Class 2A, Keystone snagged the top seed and will also enjoy a bye. Redbank Valley, the defending district champion, is the No. 2 seed.

In Class 3A, DuBois is No. 1 seed and will play the winner of second-seeded St. Marys and third-seeded Clearfield in the title match at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at a site and time to be determined.

St. Marys hosts Clearfield at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Class 3A semifinal.

Elk County Catholic, also unbeaten this season, received the No. 2 seed in Class A and will have a bye. So will third-seeded Oswayo Valley

Following are the playoff matchups:

CLASS A

FIRST ROUND (all matches at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday)

(9) A-C Valley at (8) Otto-Eldred.

(10) Ridgway at (7) Coudersport.

(11) Northern Potter at Cranberry

QUARTERFINALS (all matches at 6:30 p.m. Thursday)

A-C Valley/Otto-Eldred winner at (1) Clarion

(5) Clarion-Limestone at (4) Johnsonburg

Ridgway/Coudersport winner at (2) Elk County Catholic

Northern Potter/Cranberry winner at Oswayo Valley

SEMIFINALS

at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at highest seed

FINAL

at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at site TBD

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS (all matches at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday)

(5) Karns City at (4) Kane

(6) Punxsutawney at (3) Brookville

SEMIFINALS (all matches at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2)

Karns City/Kane winner at (1) Keystone

Punxsutawney/Brookville winner at (2) Redbank Valley

FINAL

at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at site TBD

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.