Debora C. Swigart, age 64, of Eau Claire, passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021, while under the care of Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born on August 10, 1957, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Dale Hauserman and Betty Maust Hauserman.

Debora lived in Sligo, PA for 25 years.

Debora enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She enjoyed volunteering at Rainbow Animal Refuge in Lyndora.

Debora leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Aundrea (Steve) Terwilliger of Brookville, Sarah (Kenneth) Sisson of Eau Claire, Victoria Swigart of Eau Claire, Olivia Swigart of Clintonville, Cathy Hauserman of Chicora; her grandchildren, Angeleia, Kimberly, Emmett, Dalton, Elaine, Natalie, Kennedy, Rylie, and Elizabeth; and her brother, Jaunitia Clemens of Cranberry Twp.

In addition to her parents, Debora was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Swigart, who passed away August 6, 2007, and her four brothers and two sisters.

Friends will be received on Monday, October 25, 2021, from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. with a service to follow at 8 P.M. at the Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Twp., 856 Evans City Rd., Renfrew, PA 16053.

In memory of Debora, memorial contributions can be made to Rainbow Animal Refuge, P.O. Box 145, Lyndora, PA 16045.

Expressions ofsympathymay be sharedwith the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.

