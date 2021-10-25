Featured Local Job: Part-time Member Service Representative/Teller – Clarion Branch
Clarion Federal Credit Union, Pennsylvania’s leading credit union in member benefit, is searching for a Part-Time Member Service Representative/Teller to help support member growth in Clarion County.
We are seeking a friendly, detail-oriented person to fill a 30-35 hours per week, part-time Member Service Representative/Teller position. Candidate must be consistently pleasant, have a strong work ethic, have the ability to multi-task and be willing to remain flexible in regard to their work schedule.
The candidate will receive:
- Very Competitive starting salary – $15.00 per hour
- 401k benefits after 6 months employment
- Paid time off – Vacation, Holiday and Sick time
- Generous Incentive Plan
- Structured advancement opportunities
- Increased pay for any Saturday hours worked (1.5 times wage)
We are looking for the most qualified individual but will train the right person with strong customer service skills.
Interested candidates please send resume to: [email protected]
