Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: Part-time Member Service Representative/Teller – Clarion Branch

Monday, October 25, 2021 @ 08:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Clarion Federal Credit Union, Pennsylvania’s leading credit union in member benefit, is searching for a Part-Time Member Service Representative/Teller to help support member growth in Clarion County.

We are seeking a friendly, detail-oriented person to fill a 30-35 hours per week, part-time Member Service Representative/Teller position. Candidate must be consistently pleasant, have a strong work ethic, have the ability to multi-task and be willing to remain flexible in regard to their work schedule.

The candidate will receive:

  • Very Competitive starting salary – $15.00 per hour 
  • 401k benefits after 6 months employment 
  • Paid time off – Vacation, Holiday and Sick time 
  • Generous Incentive Plan 
  • Structured advancement opportunities 
  • Increased pay for any Saturday hours worked (1.5 times wage)

    • We are looking for the most qualified individual but will train the right person with strong customer service skills.

    Interested candidates please send resume to:  [email protected]


