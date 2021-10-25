Featured Local Job: Part-time Member Service Representative/Teller – Clarion Branch

Clarion Federal Credit Union, Pennsylvania’s leading credit union in member benefit, is searching for a Part-Time Member Service Representative/Teller to help support member growth in Clarion County.

We are seeking a friendly, detail-oriented person to fill a 30-35 hours per week, part-time Member Service Representative/Teller position. Candidate must be consistently pleasant, have a strong work ethic, have the ability to multi-task and be willing to remain flexible in regard to their work schedule.

The candidate will receive: