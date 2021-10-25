Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that happened on Main Street in Clarion Borough on Sunday evening.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, a two-vehicle crash was reported at the intersection of Main Street and 7th Avenue in Clarion Borough around 6:52 p.m. on Sunday, October 24.

Clarion Borough Police, Clarion University Police, and Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 7:26 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

