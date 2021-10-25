Sally Kilmer, 74 of Franklin, passed away at her home surrounded by her family late Friday evening, October 22, 2021.

Sally was a daughter of Franklin. Like her mother, she was born in the Oil City hospital and went on to give birth to two daughters there. Sally’s uncle, Jack Stephens, built several houses around Franklin in the 1950’s and 1960’s, Sally’s grandmother, Alice Stephens, lived right on Route 8 in one of those houses.

Sally met her first husband Joe Kilmer at Penn State University, while studying for her undergraduate degree in interior design. They moved back to Franklin together and she designed and built a house on Cherrytree Road, near Two Mile Run Park and they started raising their family.

Later in life, Sally bought a farmhouse from the Jolly family a little closer to town, still on Cherrytree Road, she renovated it and lived there for several years.

She hosted tremendous parties there for her big family.

She was a designer and a builder, like her uncle.

She was the best in her family at cards and always won.

She could make an incredible pie, and was hilariously funny, right up till the end of her life.

Sally was a member of the Franklin Historical Preservation Society. She made cookie cutters in the shape of Victorian homes and sold them at Applefest to raise money to keep the Old Lutheran Church renovation going.

In the 1980’s, she moved with her family to Buffalo, New York and earned a Master’s degree in Architecture from the University of Buffalo.

Later, she taught construction fundamentals at Buffalo state.

She moved back to Franklin after raising four daughters in Williamsville, New York, and lived here for the golden years of her life.

She married Ed Bergin in 2012, he and her four daughters, Anna Goldberg, Elizabeth Culley, Alice Balk and Catherine Kilmer and her grandson, Benymin Goldberg survive her.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Please contact the family for details regarding her private memorial service.

Memorial donations may be made in Sally’s name to the Franklin Preservation P.O. Box 866 Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences may be sent to her family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

