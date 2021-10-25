SPONSORED: Donate to The Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital and SAVE at Faller’s Furniture!
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Donate to The Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital this week and SAVE at Faller’s Furniture!
This is the PERFECT Week to “Donate and Save” to benefit The Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital.
From Monday, October 25, through Saturday, October 30, donate $50.00 to The Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital and SAVE THE SALES TAX off your order at Faller’s Furniture, (excluding Hot Buys).
Faller’s Furniture will even match your $50.00 donation!
HOURS:
Monday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Faller’s Furniture is located at 624 Main Street, Clarion, Pa.
For more information, visit Faller’s Facebook page here.
