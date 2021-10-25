Structure Fire Damages Mobile Home, Displaces Resident

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A structure fire damaged a mobile home in Strattanville damaged late Sunday night.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the fire was reported at 321 Ridge Avenue in Strattanville around 10:32 p.m. on October 24.

Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company, Millcreek Township Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Department, Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion Hospital Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

According to Wes Lander, Chief of Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company, no one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported among the responders.

Lander said crews were able to save approximately half of the structure.

“We caught it pretty quick,” Lander told exploreClarion.com.

He indicated there was mostly smoke and heat damage to the remaining structure.

According to Lander, the origin of the fire was traced to an electrical issue in a back room of the home.

Lander said the only resident of the home was displaced by the fire and is staying with a significant other.

The scene was cleared around 7:26 p.m.

