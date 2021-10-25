Two Area Teens Injured in Crash on Route 85

SOUTH MAHONING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say two area teens were injured in a crash that occurred on State Route 85 earlier this month.

According to Indiana-based State Police, the accident happened around 5:19 p.m. on October 16, on State Route 85 just north of State Route 210, in South Mahoning Township, Indiana County.

Police say a known 17-year-old male from Templeton was operating a 2005 Honda Pilot traveling south on State Route 85 approaching its intersection with State Route 210 when his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, continued up the embankment, then struck a stump. The vehicle subsequently rotated clockwise approximately 180 degrees before continuing south a short distance, down the embankment on the other side of the stump, and came to a final rest at the bottom of the embankment next to the road.

The teen driver and his passenger, a 14-year-old male from Rural Valley suffered suspected minor injuries but refused transport.

Both occupants were using seat belts.

Citizens Ambulance Service also assisted at the scene.

The teen driver was cited for a traffic violation.

PSP Indiana released the above report on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

