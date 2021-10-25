Lasagna Love: ‘It’s Neighbors Helping Neighbors’

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – For Jacqueline Griebel, helping her neighbors comes one lasagna at a time.

(Pictured above: Jacqueline Griebel making lasagna)

Griebel, who lives in Shippenville, is the regional leader for Clarion and Venango Counties for Lasagna Love, a nationwide, grassroots effort which connects neighbors with one another through homecooked meals.

“Basically, people in the community can request a meal; it’s usually lasagna,” she told exploreClarion.com. “We make lasagna, and we deliver it to people. We rely on volunteers from the community to do this. It’s a very simple concept, and we keep it simple. There’s no income guidelines, no forms to fill. You just apply, and a volunteer takes care of you.”

Griebel stated she became aware of Lasagna Love after seeing a post on Twitter by Gisele Fetterman, Second Lady of Pennsylvania and wife of Lt. Governor John Fetterman.

“She tweeted out she had volunteered to take a meal to a family once a month and had a picture of her lasagna and said this is a great group,” said Griebel. “I went and checked out Lasagna Love and did some digging and saw they’re not really in Clarion County because there’s no one running it.”

She contacted Lasagna Love and volunteered to be the Clarion Regional Leader. Afterward, she was approached by the organization to coordinate their activities in Venango County, as well.

Currently, Lasagna Love has six volunteers between Clarion and Venango Counties.

Griebel said interested volunteers should apply through Lasagna Love’s website to complete a short orientation.

She is currently looking for more volunteers, especially in Venango County, as Lasagna Love has a backlog of unfulfilled requests there.

“Most volunteers do it once a month,” she said, “but, you can sign up to do it once a week, one time only, once every six months. It’s a very flexible volunteer opportunity.”

How it Works

Griebel said applying for a meal is very simple.

Someone looking for a meal applies through Lasagna Love’s website, www.lasagnalove.org.

“You can nominate people, too,” said Griebel. “If you know somebody that needs a break, you can remain anonymous if you nominate someone.”

Individuals can request a meal once every 28 days.

The applicant will then be contacted by a volunteer chef to discuss the details of the meal.

Although Lasagna Love will mostly make regular lasagnas, they will accommodate allergies, diabetes, and other conditions to deliver the homecooked meals, according to Griebel.

“You would indicate that when you applied,” she explained.

Once they get more volunteers, Griebel said it will take approximately one week for the group to deliver the food.

All deliveries are contactless.

“Fulfilling A Need”

“We’re fulfilling a need,” Griebel commented. “We’re not just providing food, we’re providing love and kindness. Some people don’t have anybody in this world and to have someone do something for them and say, ‘I care.’”

She explained she was already cooking and delivering meals to senior citizens she knew personally, and while doing that, she would think to herself: “How many other people are out there that could use a good meal?”

Griebel said that although “our area is fortunate that we care about each other,” the regular stresses of life and work can get in the way of helping others.

“I think we’re all working and busy, and times are tough. I don’t want to say we forget our neighbors, but everybody is busy. Sometimes we don’t know the people in need.”

Griebel is also looking for local businesses and organizations to help Lasagna Love in Clarion and Venango Counties. Any interested group may contact her by email at [email protected]

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.