Woman Faces Charges for Theft of Traffic Sign

HARMONY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a woman who allegedly stole a traffic sign from a roadway in Forest County.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Nettie Fay Durstine, of Tidioute, on Thursday, October 21.

According to a criminal complaint, an incident of theft occurred on the roadway of Fleming Hill Road, in Harmony Township, Forest County, around 6:00 p.m. on September 17.

Around 7:15 p.m. on September 17, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to the above-described location.

According to the complaint, a known witness identified the vehicle involved in the theft as a silver, four-door sedan, and was able to provide police with the license plate number.

The witness reported he had been in the area of the incident when it occurred and had seen a white male and a white female outside of the vehicle taking the sign. He indicated that he got into his vehicle and attempted to stop the two individuals from taking the sign, but as he approached the scene, the individuals fled with the sign in the back seat of the sedan.

A second witness was with the first witness at the time of the incident and corroborated what he told police, the complaint notes.

Police then checked the vehicle registration and found it was for a 2008 four-door Subaru Impresa registered to Nettie Fay Durstine and a second known individual.

On October 15, police were able to make contact with the second known individual on the registration, who reportedly stated he does not drive the vehicle in question and said it belongs to Durstine – his ex-girlfriend.

Police then went to Durstine’s residence, where they observed the sign in her garage.

Durstine’s father “handed over the sign and knew exactly why (the troopers) were there,” according to the complaint.

Police then made contact with Durstine on Sunday, October 17. She reportedly told police that she did take the sign after seeing it “laying in the grass,” the complaint continues.

The following charge was filed against Durstine through Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Thursday, October 21:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, with Judge Miller presiding.

