Sligo Mayor Swears in New Council Member; Sunday Selected for Trick-or-Treat

SLIGO BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – During the October meeting of Sligo Borough Council, a new council member was sworn in, and Sunday, October 31, was selected for the borough’s trick-or-treat event.

(Pictured above: Sligo Mayor Jeremy Shumaker swore in Tyler Smith as a new council member.)

Sligo Borough Council decided to continue with its tradition of holding the official trick-or-treat night for Halloween on October 31. The event will run from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.

However, it also approved a request from Annette Hoover with the Nazarene Church for authorization to close Madison Street from Bald Eagle Street to Taylor Street on October 23 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for trunk-or-treat.

– Sligo Borough has received $34,845.85 from the American Rescue Plan and hopes the Northwest Commission will help with ARPA (American Recovery) funds in planning, projects, and administration.

Sligo Council stated it wants to thank and support businesses operating within the borough but questioned the activities of two businesses and said it would contact each of the businesses. Sligo SPA evidently decided to add its own street sign at the rear of its property, naming it “Sligo SPA Rd.” Only Borough Council can designate an official roadway in town.

Another issue with the SPA, according to council members, is the business has a pet pig that sometimes wanders outside into the fenced-in property. The borough has an ordinance that only allows farm animals in Sligo Borough on a one-acre fenced-in property.

– A porta-potty placed on the exterior of the UK gas station and convenience store brought some questions about the presence of such an item when there is an operating restroom inside the store.

Yasir Bhatti, owner of both the Sligo and Rimersburg stations, confirmed that he made the change because of Covid concerns.

– Council also welcomed its newest member at its October meeting.

Tyler Smith was appointed to council to replace Andy Wiser who resigned earlier. Mayor Jeremy Shumaker swore in Smith for Weiser’s unexpired term. Smith’s name will also appear on the November 2 general election ballot in Sligo.

– In another development, Secretary/Treasurer Janey Corle reported an overhaul of the official Sligo Borough website and a new address at www.sligoborough.com.

– Committee reports included Recreation, COG Pool, and the Sligo Development Council.

Recreation Chair Chuck Marsh reported a quote for the 52 windows in the rec center was received from Window World. The committee and council requested additional price information and the possibility of replacing only key windows.

The Rec Board also increased rates from $15.00 per hour to $20.00 per hour for basketball and volleyball and plans to advertise rooms for rent in the Rec Center. A grant replaces sinks and faucets in the restrooms of the Rec Center, and an auction is scheduled for October 12.

Monroe Township was billed $4,700.00 for the calculated season-end debt of the COG Pool. Sligo Borough had already paid $4,000.00 and authorizes an additional $700.00. The pesticide applicator certification for Ed Myers expires on November 30, 2021. The certification is needed to operate the pool; Myers plans to retire in 2023 and was not expecting to apply for a new certification.

– The WWTP operator certification for Myers for the sewer plant also expires next year.

– The Sligo Development Council announced Homes for the Holidays Christmas Crafts and Gift Show will be held on November 4, 5, and 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Rec Center.

– Marsh also emphasized that the sale of lottery calendars is a major fundraiser for the COG Pool.

He encouraged everyone to buy one to support the pool. Calendars are available at the borough office located in the Rec Center.

In other actions:

• Council released budgeted donations to Southern Clarion County Volunteer Ambulance Service of $250.00 and $250.00 for the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library in Rimersburg.

• Council will reapply for the 2022 Dirt Gravel and Low Volume Roads (DGLVR) Program for use on the Front Street Extension.

• Under Borough Authority business, board members were advised that the software company in charge of sewage billing is making an upgrade to an AYST to support the latest version of Microsoft Access. The upgrade is mandatory and will be provided at no charge, but the authority must have all the required software in place. The system requirements document was not included but Secretary Corle will investigate.

