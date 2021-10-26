A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered showers before noon, then scattered showers after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight – Scattered showers before 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 60. North wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. East wind 3 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – Showers. High near 55. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night – Showers, mainly before 3am. Low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday – Showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.