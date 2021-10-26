 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered showers before noon, then scattered showers after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight – Scattered showers before 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 60. North wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. East wind 3 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – Showers. High near 55. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night – Showers, mainly before 3am. Low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday – Showers likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 55.


