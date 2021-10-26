Area Family Pleads for Return of Stolen Antique Grandfather Clock

COOPERSTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area family is pleading for the return of an antique grandfather clock that was recently stolen in Cooperstown Borough.

Franklin-based State Police responded to a location on Maple Lane Drive, near Mill Street, in Cooperstown Borough, Venango County, around 8:41 a.m. on Tuesday, October 19, for a report of items stolen from a storage unit.

Police say a grandfather clock with a silver clock face, valued at $300.00, and a meat grinder, valued at $30.00, were stolen.

The victims of the theft also contacted exploreClarion.com and provided additional details.

“The clock was in the Brink family for many years and was given to us after the death of my husband’s grandparents,” Carole Brink stated.

According to Brink, the clock is approximately 100 years old and had been in the victim’s family since the 1950s.

“My husband’s grandfather was a veteran. A man of honor and integrity. Someone who would never hurt anyone who left an empty place in our hearts when he passed. The clock was a part of his life, and it meant the world to my husband to own something that his grandfather took pride in. It breaks my heart that it’s out there somewhere, maybe in someone’s home or maybe a pawn shop.”

Brink said they are still hoping for the safe return of the clock that meant so much to their family.

“Please return our family heirloom. We realize people make mistakes, so as long as we can get the clock returned, we would be willing to drop any charges.

“If you are the person who stole it from our storage unit, and you are reading this, please do the right thing, and return it.”

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Franklin-based State Police at 814-676-6596.

