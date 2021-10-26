Beatrice N. “Bea” Spence, 95, of Oil City, PA., passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Born February 18, 1926, in Franklin, PA., she was the daughter of the late Peter (Paride A. Pederzolli) & Ines Morendelli Solle.

Bea attended Sacred Heart Academy and was a 1944 graduate of Franklin High School.

Bea worked as an accountant at Polk Center for 36 years while caring for her home and two children.

She was a member of St. Stephen’s Church, part of St. Joseph Parish.

Bea was also a member of the Elks Lodge, the Franklin Club, and the Pulaski Club.

She enjoyed traveling to Europe and Florida, where she wintered in Fort Myers during the winter months.

On October 19, 1949, she married Richard B. Spence, and he preceded her in death on May 4, 1974.

Bea is survived by one son, Greg Spence of Oil City, and her seven grandchildren; Kendra Pereira (Jack) Bills of Westfield, NY, Josh (Meghan) Pereira of LakeView, NY, Jessica (Michael) Minns of North East, PA., Renee (Eric) Tritten of Franklin, PA, Mallory Spence of Franklin, PA, Rachel Spence of Pittsburgh, PA, Andrea Spence of Brooklyn, NY. She was also blessed with ten great-grandchildren Colby and Giles Bills, Morgan and Addison Pereira, Dana, Elaine and John Minns, Adeline and Katherine “Katie” Tritten, Liam Bidish. A sister Helen McConchie of Aiken, South Carolina, and her nieces and nephew Carl, Tecia, Valerie, Becky, Sandy, and Marcia, along with many cousins.

The family was essential to Bea.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra E. Pereira on Oct. 31, 1999 and a brother Albert ”Abe” Solle and a sister in law Grace Jacoby Solle

Friends will be received from 4P.M.to 7P.M.on Wednesday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at St. Stephen’s Church at 11:30 A.M.

Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Church.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

