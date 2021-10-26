 

Becker Presented Service Award During PACP Conference in Johnstown

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imageCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion’s own Tracy Becker was one of six chamber of commerce professionals who were awarded PACP’s distinguished Service Awards during their 2021 PACP Chamber Professionals & Leadership Conference held last week in Johnstown.

(Photo courtesy of PACP 2021 BLS PTChamber)

Each year PACP recognizes chamber professionals who have served any five-year increment in chamber management.

To qualify, candidates must have been in a full-time chamber or chamber-sponsored affiliate management for at least five years, must now be serving in chamber management in Pennsylvania, and must have been a PACP member for at least three consecutive years.

PACP’s Service Awards are meant to promote and recognize outstanding chamber service not only to the individual’s community but also to their professional association.

The following chamber professionals were recognized for their service:

35 Years of Service
Tracy Becker – Clarion Area Chamber

20 Years of Service
Kristin Di Lullo – The Main Line Chamber

10 Years of Service
Vern Squier – The Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County

5 Years of Service
Christopher Berleth – Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber
Veronica Boyd – The Main Line Chamber
Melissa Shainline – TriCounty Area Chamber


