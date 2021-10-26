Becker Presented Service Award During PACP Conference in Johnstown

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion’s own Tracy Becker was one of six chamber of commerce professionals who were awarded PACP’s distinguished Service Awards during their 2021 PACP Chamber Professionals & Leadership Conference held last week in Johnstown.

(Photo courtesy of PACP 2021 BLS PTChamber)

Each year PACP recognizes chamber professionals who have served any five-year increment in chamber management.

To qualify, candidates must have been in a full-time chamber or chamber-sponsored affiliate management for at least five years, must now be serving in chamber management in Pennsylvania, and must have been a PACP member for at least three consecutive years.

PACP’s Service Awards are meant to promote and recognize outstanding chamber service not only to the individual’s community but also to their professional association.

The following chamber professionals were recognized for their service:

35 Years of Service

Tracy Becker – Clarion Area Chamber

20 Years of Service

Kristin Di Lullo – The Main Line Chamber

10 Years of Service

Vern Squier – The Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County

5 Years of Service

Christopher Berleth – Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber

Veronica Boyd – The Main Line Chamber

Melissa Shainline – TriCounty Area Chamber

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.