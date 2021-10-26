Blanche E. (Obies) Saccamango , 88, a long-time resident of Vowinckle (Clarion Co.), and formerly of Wilkinsburg, died on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Born on March 3, 1933 in Renton, she was a daughter of the late Albert Obies and Virginia (Long) and Albert “A.C.” Tomer.

Blanche is survived by her loving daughter, Karen Hadad Edwards and husband Craig; two grandchildren, Ryan Conley and wife Claire, and Patrick Conley and wife Jennifer; great grandchildren, Jocelynn, Clayton, Kennedy, Riley, Landon, and Maverick; a brother, Elmer Obies; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and step-father, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Frank, and several siblings.

Friends will be received from 4-7 PM on Wednesday, October 27 and noon until the time of service at 1 PM on Thursday, October 28 at Jobe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, 412-856-4747.

Private interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Murrysville Alliance Church, 4130 Old William Penn Hwy., Murrysville 15668.

Online condolences can be viewed by visiting www.jobefuneralhome.com.

