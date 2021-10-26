Bonnie S. Hondel, 53, of Oil City, PA. , passed away Sunday Oct. 24, 2021 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie after a brief illness.

Born July 3, 1968 in Clarion, PA. , she was the daughter of Fern Bell Bigley and the late John “Jack” Bigley.

Bonnie was a graduate of A-C Valley High School and Clarion University.

She was married on Oct. 16, 1993 in the Calvary United Methodist Church to James R. Hondel and he survives.

Bonnie was currently working as a paraprofessional for the Cranberry School District at the time of her death.

She was a member of the Oil City First Church of God.

Bonnie enjoyed scrapbooking, anything Disney and participated in several Bible Study Groups.

Her daughter Heather was the light of her life.

In addition to her mother and husband, she is survived by her daughter, Heather A. Hondel of Oil City, her brothers John & Barry and her sisters Donna and Cindy.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday Oct. 30, in the Oil City First Church of God with Pastor Brenda Snedden, Presiding.

The Family will received friends from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service at 11:00 A.M.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be made to the Oil City First Church of God.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.