Burford & Henry Buys Tavern as Investment

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Tavern building on Main Street was purchased on Friday by Burford & Henry Real Estate Services as a community investment.

The Tavern was operated by the Ganoe family for more than 50 years. Brothers Ed and Dick Ganoe opened The Tavern on Ash Wednesday, February 27, 1963, and their partnership lasted about 30 years. They built onto the original establishment in 1979 which had been a boarding house; it includes a full basement.

Burford and Henry purchased it strictly as an investment property.

“We are trying to help the community out and encouraging a restaurant, and it is a good opportunity for someone,” said Burford & Henry co-owner Brian Burford said. “We have no interest, zero interest, in doing a restaurant or a restaurant size bar ourselves.”

The Tavern’s liquor license was sold some time ago to Tom Ray for Tom’s Riverside in New Bethlehem, so there’s no liquor license associated with the building.

“We would love to rent it to someone who wishes to do a restaurant,” Burford continued. “We personally have no interest in doing it but would love to see somebody continue the use of the building as a restaurant. We’re looking for people to use the venue for that.”

“And, if that doesn’t work, we’re going to convert it into possibly one large office or possibly two. We could convert it to a couple of professional offices.”

“It’s a nice building in a great location, and it has great parking in the back. That’s the reason we bought it.”

Burford and Henry have other investment properties around the area and felt this would be a good opportunity to do something. The property closed last Friday, and they have already had three people inquire about using it as a restaurant.

“We haven’t even had a chance to show it, and it is generating interest. We could build out as needed to suit the right person, whether it be a restaurant or whether it be offices.”

The property was already on the market for a few years before owner Nancy Ganoe announced the closing of The Tavern on Facebook: “It is with a very heavy heart that we are announcing that our final day will be Friday, August 14, 2020, We have met a lot of WONDERFUL people over the years and have made lasting friendships.”

The Tavern was operated by Nancy and her son Jeff when it closed.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.