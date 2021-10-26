 

Cheryl Elaine Levier Timblin

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 @ 07:10 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-tuMGkf2Zj8yg1GCheryl Elaine Levier Timblin, 74, of Karns City, completed her journey to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday evening, Oct. 23, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital following an illness.

Born March 7, 1947, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late William C. Sr. and Grace Radaker Levier.

She was a 1965 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District.

Her desire to know Christ was demonstrated by her work and worship at Crisswell Baptist Church.

She loved her family with a deep passion, and was a gentle, giving soul.

Surviving are her three daughters, Lisa (Brad) Hamilton of Chicora, Tammy Jo (Reese) Ferguson of Riverview, Fla., and Kristenna Timblin of Chicora; her son, Mark (Melissa) Timblin of Butler; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Peggy (Samuel) Weckerly and Patti (Jonathan) Weckerly; three brothers, James (Edna) Levier, Richard Levier and William C. (Pamela) Levier Jr.; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Cheryl Elaine Levier Timblin will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Wayne Ave., Parker.

A private family funeral service with no visitation will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Park Hill Church of God, Lime Plant Road, West Freedom, near Parker.

Burial will follow at Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville, Pa.

Social distancing required and mask use optional.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Crisswell Bible Baptist Church, 127 Crisswell Road, Karns City, PA 16041.

To view or send condolences or memorial cards visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.


