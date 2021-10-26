Clarion Area Bobcat Girls Soccer Beats Port Allegany in Playoffs, Leadbetter with Hat Trick

The Clarion Area Bobcat Girls soccer team traveled two hours north to Port Allegany on a rainy afternoon to take on their rivals in the north in first-round Playoff action.

(Photos credit Maria Wilson)

The team started the game with almost all of their starters healthy and ready to continue their playoff run after being eliminated in the second round in 2020.

The Gators scored first early in the first half when their speedy center striker took a long shot that soared over Clarion goalkeeper Chesney Boggess’ outstretched hands. Five minutes later, Clarion evened up the score when Co-Captain Evelyn Lerch chased a ball into the right corner, crossing the ball in front of the goalmouth to awaiting left wing Lexi Coull who scored. Senior Ruby Smith, with her long out-of-bounds throws, threw the ball over four Port Allegany defenders with Alex Leadbetter awaiting the throw, scoring her first of three goals in the game.

The Gators weren’t relenting, though, as their midfield once again found the striking forward who arched another rainbow kick over Boggess’ hands tying the game 2-2 going into the half. Boggess stopped 7 shots in the first half with help from her defenders Senior Robyn Stahlman, Mercedes Cunningham, and Olivia Hanold.

The Bobcats regrouped on the sideline when the rain began to intensify, creating an even muddier playing surface. Lerch had her opportunity for a score when Smith threw the ball in tipped by Leadbetter and Lerch side kicking it into the net, only to be called offsides.

Midfielder Anna Gribik worked feverishly to advance the ball down the middle and found speedster Lexi Coull. The ball ricocheted off Coull, with Leadbetter finding the back of the net, making the score 3-2. Lerch then took another shot that was blocked by the Gator netminder, and Leadbetter again found the ball for a quick shot, making her hat trick complete for a Bobcat lead of 4-2. Coull again was called to duty on a corner kick that was placed at the feet of Joyce Kim, who shot for a 5-2 lead.

The Gators worked hard to score as Boggess was caught out of position when midfielder Abbi Frederick saved a goal by blocking the ball from going into the net. Midfielder JJ Wilson stopped advances in the middle of the field with the help of Allison Acey and Maddie Baker while Morgan Sheftic helped to keep the offense moving in the second half after Coach Chris Schonbachler made adjustments to bolster the defense. Boggess made 11 saves in the second half keeping the Bobcats in the hunt for further playoff glory.

The Bobcats travel to Brockway Thursday to play on their artificial turf field.

