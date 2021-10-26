Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Jumbo Jack-o’-Lantern Cookies

Start your Halloween countdown with these fun cookies!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar



1 cup packed brown sugar1 large egg, room temperature1 teaspoon vanilla extract2 cups all-purpose flour1 cup quick-cooking oats1 teaspoon baking soda1 teaspoon ground cinnamon1/2 teaspoon salt1 cup canned pumpkin1 cup semisweet chocolate chipsOrange and green decorating icing or vanilla frosting and orange and green gel food coloring

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream the butter and sugars until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add the egg and vanilla. Combine the flour, oats, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt; add to the creamed mixture alternating with pumpkin. Stir in chocolate chips.

-Drop by 1/4 cupfuls onto ungreased baking sheets. Spread into 3-1/2-in. pumpkin shapes. Drop 1/2 teaspoon of dough at the top of each for the stem.

-Bake until edges are golden brown, 15-18 minutes. Cool for 1 minute before removing to wire racks to cool completely. Create jack-o’-lantern faces on cookies with decorating icing or tinted frosting.

