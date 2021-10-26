 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Jumbo Jack-o’-Lantern Cookies

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Start your Halloween countdown with these fun cookies!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened
1 cup sugar

1 cup packed brown sugar
1 large egg, room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup quick-cooking oats
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup canned pumpkin
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
Orange and green decorating icing or vanilla frosting and orange and green gel food coloring

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream the butter and sugars until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add the egg and vanilla. Combine the flour, oats, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt; add to the creamed mixture alternating with pumpkin. Stir in chocolate chips.

-Drop by 1/4 cupfuls onto ungreased baking sheets. Spread into 3-1/2-in. pumpkin shapes. Drop 1/2 teaspoon of dough at the top of each for the stem.

-Bake until edges are golden brown, 15-18 minutes. Cool for 1 minute before removing to wire racks to cool completely. Create jack-o’-lantern faces on cookies with decorating icing or tinted frosting.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


