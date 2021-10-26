Clarion Hospital Reports 72 New COVID-19 Cases in One Week

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 72 new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Monday, October 18, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Monday, October 25, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 10/24/2021: 15,891

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 13,370

Positives: 2,791

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 10/24/2021: 69,348

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 23,116

Positives: 7,862

Hospital Inpatients as of 10/25/2021, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 14 patients. Ages 39-92. 0 suspected. 14 confirmed. 4 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 42 patients. Ages 25-93. 0 suspected. 42 confirmed. 7 ICU.

Department of Health reporting: Butler Memorial Hospital reported four deaths on 10/23/2021.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

