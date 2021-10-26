Daniel L. “Dan” Eakin, 68, of Van, Cranberry Township, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca following a brief illness.

Dan was born in Rockland on January 19, 1953.

He was the son of the late Robert R. and Mary L. Myers Eakin.

Dan attended Rockland and Cranberry Schools and graduated from Cranberry High School in 1970.

Dan is survived by four sisters: Sandra L. Wilson, of Cranberry; Jeanne L. Hansen of Carson City, NV; Connie L. Ekkens and her husband Dr. Dan, of Forest Ranch, CA; and Kathleen D. Lutz and her husband Bill, of Butler. Three brothers survive: Richard P. Eakin, Steven G. Eakin, and Robert C. Eakin, all of Frankin.

He is additionally survived by his sister in law: Joyce Eakin of Knox; two aunts: Helen Myers Ray of Christiansburg, VA, who is 102 years of age and Arlene Myers, of Cranberry, who is 90 years of age; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families.

Daniel was previously married to Virginia Geitner of Oil City, and they had two daughters: Halyce M. Eakin; and Kailyn M. Lam and her husband Charlie; and their daughter Emily M. Lam, all of Cranberry.

Dan was very proud and active in his daughters’ and granddaughter’s lives.

He was preceded in death by two brothers: David C. Eakin; and H. Michael Eakin.

He was also preceded in death by his step mother: Annetta E. Eakin.

In his earlier years, Dan was a very accomplished carpenter and was rightfully proud of his work.

However, his heart was in the woods. In his spare time he could be found either hunting or working on his hunting lease, or at the Bear Run Hunting Club.

He was a jolly big man and could tell joke after joke.

He will be greatly missed by his girls, his family and friends, his special friend Deb Salley, and his adopted daughter Nicole Shumbo.

Friends will be received at the Hile – Best Funeral Home 2781 Rte. 257 Seneca, Cranberry Township, Saturday from 2-4pm.

A grave side service will be held on Tuesday at 12 Noon, at Georgeville Cemetery, Georgeville Rd. Cranberry.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hile-Best Funeral Home, P.O. Box 245 Seneca, Pa 16346 to help defray funeral expenses.

