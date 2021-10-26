Featured Local Job: Residential or General Real Estate Appraiser

Burns and Burns Associates, in Clarion, currently has an opening for a Full-time Residential or General Real Estate Appraiser.

Must be willing to travel in and around Clarion County and surrounding counties

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Perform technical appraisal work for individuals and appraisal companies

Perform appraisals on residential land and properties of one-to-four dwelling units, which involves research and mathematical calculations, conducting analysis, and applying the three approaches to value (market, cost, and income) as necessary, primarily utilizing the market approach

Travel to field sites to perform appraisals

Perform related work as required

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, and ABILITIES:

Knowledge of the techniques used to appraise the value of residential real estate.

Knowledge of federal and state laws and regulations pertaining to real estate.

Knowledge of the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP).

Ability to read and interpret technical information.

Ability to perform mathematical calculations necessary to appraise real estate.

Ability to analyze and interpret real estate data.

Ability to communicate effectively orally.

Ability to communicate effectively in writing.

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships.

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE AND TRAINING: Possession of a valid Pennsylvania Certified Residential Real Estate Appraiser certification.

CONDITION OF EMPLOYMENT: Possession of a valid PA Driver’s License.

*Benefits offered

Apply on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jobs/job-opening/2281644318817599/?source=job_ats or e-mail [email protected]

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.