Featured Local Job: Secretarial and Specialist Positions at Clarion Area School District

The Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for the following positions:

Full-Time 200 Day Elementary Secretary – Secretarial experience preferred

Part-Time Temporary Elementary Secretary – Secretarial experience preferred

Title 1 Intervention Specialist – Must possess minimum Associates Degree with preference to Education or Social Work

Interested applicants should apply in writing to:

Dr. Joseph L. Carrico, Superintendent

Clarion Area School District

221 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214

Interviews will begin immediately and the deadline for applications is October 29, 2021.

