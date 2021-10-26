Featured Local Job: Secretarial and Specialist Positions at Clarion Area School District
Tuesday, October 26, 2021 @ 08:10 AM
The Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for the following positions:
Full-Time 200 Day Elementary Secretary – Secretarial experience preferred
Part-Time Temporary Elementary Secretary – Secretarial experience preferred
Title 1 Intervention Specialist – Must possess minimum Associates Degree with preference to Education or Social Work
Interested applicants should apply in writing to:
Dr. Joseph L. Carrico, Superintendent
Clarion Area School District
221 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214
Interviews will begin immediately and the deadline for applications is October 29, 2021.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.