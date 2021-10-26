Kathryn Rugh, 85, of Knox, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021 in Selinsgrove, at the home of her daughter who lovingly took care of her the last 18 months.

Born on January 25, 1936 in Sandy Lake, Kathryn was the daughter of the late Ronald and Verna Winwood.

Kathryn was a reading aid at Keystone Elementary School for 30 years.

She was a Sunday School teacher at Knox United Methodist Church for over 50 years and a member of the Knox United Methodist Women and Church Choir.

Kathryn married Robert Rugh in 1954. He passed away in 2009.

Kathryn was a loving wife, mother and neighbor. She loved everyone she met and loved reaching out to children and making everyone feel special. Her greatest joy was her husband and children. She had a smile and disposition that lit up a room and the voice of an angel.

She always said it costs nothing to be kind to people.

Kathryn is survived by her children Jeff (Cara) Rugh of Kane, Janice (Cris) Rhoades of Selinsgrove, Steve Rugh of York, Robert (Bobby) Rugh of Bellefonte; her grand children Shannon, Emily, Tyler, Chad and Sean and great grand children Olivia, Brynn, Ella, Tucker, Evan, Henry and Aidan.

She is also survived by her siblings Shirley Boorech of Knox, Verna Sherman of Fredonia, Robert Winwood of Michigan and Joan Bowers of Greenville, MI and many nieces and nephews, including LaNene,who was very special to her.

Along with her husband and parents, Kathryn was preceded in death by a sister MaryLou Crouser, a brother Ronald Winwood and Mary Nugent, who was like a daughter to her and a close friend of the family’s.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 26, at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home Inc., 504 East Penn Ave., Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home with Rev. Charles Jack officiating.

Interment will be held at the Knox Union Cemetery in Knox.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to the Knox Public Library, PO Box 510, Knox PA 16232, the Knox Area Ambulance Co., PO Box 636, Knox PA 16232 or the Knox Volunteer Fire Co, PO box 106, Knox PA 16232.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

