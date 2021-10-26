Mayor’s Race in Clarion Borough Wide Open

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – With current Clarion Borough Mayor Brett Whitling announcing earlier this year he does not plan to run for reelection on Tuesday, November 2, the post has been left wide open, and two strong contenders are vying to become the borough’s next mayor.

Lexis Twentier

Twentier is the Republican candidate for mayor and ran unopposed during the spring primaries.

“I have a strong interest in the citizens of Clarion Borough and their well-being,” she told exploreClarion.com. “I know what it takes to be an effective leader in the community.”

Twentier said one of her key strengths is her connections with elected officials at the borough, county, and state levels.

“If I can’t come up with or find answers to questions for constituents, I have the ability to contact those above this office to help find a solution or answer,” she stated.

One of Twentier’s main goals, if she wins, would be to improve the business climate in Clarion Borough. She said the borough needs to become “more business-friendly.”

“We have had several businesses open up or expand, recently, but there is still the financial burden that some may face. Whether this means having accessible assistance to start a business in the borough or somehow alleviating the initial tax burden, I would work with borough council to create solutions to this,” she explained.

Additionally, Twentier would like to see a stronger relationship between the borough and Clarion University.

“If we have a good relationship with the college,” she said, “this may allow for opportunities such as internships, networking, and more. The more connections college students have to this area, the more likely they are to stay here after graduation. An increase in graduate retention would allow for new business opportunities, employment opportunities, and more Clarion success stories.”

A 2016 graduate from Keystone High School and a 2018 graduate from Clarion University, Twentier was involved in Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority on campus, as well as the organization It’s On Us, which works to battle sexual assault stigma. She was also a member of the Clarion University Track & Field Team.

After graduating with an Associate’s Degree in Paralegal Studies, she worked for retired President Judge James G. Arner before taking an opportunity to manage The Haskell House, and soon found herself in a part-ownership role of the events venue.

While working at The Haskell House, Twentier enrolled at the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science to become a funeral director.

She currently interns at Goble Funeral Home & Crematory and is also Chief Deputy Coroner of Clarion County, working closely with County Coroner Dan Shingledecker.

Twentier is also chairperson of the Clarion County Young Republicans.

In addition, Twentier is a volunteer with Clarion Drug Free Coalition and Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention, an organization that she was recently elected chairperson.

Jennifer Fulmer Vinson

Vinson is the Democratic candidate for mayor and also ran unopposed during the primaries this year.

“I’m a business owner. I’ve raised my girls here. I’ve been a part of the community in different ways,” she told exploreClarion.com. “I want to just continue helping the community. I hope that I can be a good representative for the community.”

Vinson explained that she is not running for mayor because of any political power the office holds. Rather, she said she wants to do what is best for the borough.

“When I first told people I was running to be mayor,” she said, “they were like, ‘Why, you won’t have any power.’ I said, ‘Well, I’m not looking for power.’ That’s not how I see the position of mayor. Mayor is for everybody.”

One of the largest issues Vinson sees the borough facing is the closing down of old businesses and the lack of new ones moving in. She said new businesses that move into Clarion should be a good match for the community.

“First, I would be talking to people and seeing what is it that they would have to offer and what we have to offer. Would we be a good match?” explained Vinson. “Is there a need for their business? How can we help promote their business if they were to come here?”

Another idea Vinson proposed is a community center available for everyone to use as a meeting space.

“There are empty buildings that could be used,” she said. “Between Girl Scouts and other organizations, I know of, trying to find meeting spaces, I think there is a desire for that, a place where you can count on every week or every couple of weeks, something going on. I think there are a lot of people that want to see that sort of growth.”

Vinson is a graduate of Clarion Area High School and Clarion University.

Additionally, she is the owner of the Fulmer House and has been a Girl Scout leader for 14 years. She is also the Girl Scout’s Service Unit Manager for Clarion.

Vinson serves on the Clarion Borough Planning Commission and on the board of SAFE. She is a longtime member of the League of Women Voters and is involved with Destination Downtown Clarion.

