Kevin McCauley Announces Candidacy for Washington Township Supervisor

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Local business owner Kevin McCauley has declared his candidacy for the Washington Township Supervisor seat.

Kevin grew up in Fryburg, Pa. and graduated from North Clarion High School. He spent time away from the area only to serve in the Navy for 12 years.

He now owns and operates McCauley’s Heating, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration of Fryburg. He has long been involved in the community supporting various local causes.

“I know the township and its issues well, having lived and operated a business there for more than 55 years,” said McCauley.

“I am committed to helping out citizens that haven’t had a voice,” said Kevin. “I have a few issues that I want to run on. Transparency being the most important.”

McCauley says he has extensive experience working with the Citizens of Washington Township, a non-profit that was launched to investigate a future sewage extension, which has appeared to be costly to its citizens.

“My campaign is about four main issues: transparency, the sewage extension, our deteriorating roadways, and designated ATV roads. You can visit Facebook.com/kevinforwashington to join the discussion and read where I stand on these issues. It’s all there, and about bettering the community.”

“I’m qualified and have relevant experience to deal with the Township’s primary challenge – its rising sewage prices,” said McCauley. “Now, more than ever, the township needs a neutral, goal-driven posture and a supervisor who will work to form strong relationships with the state and other partners to ensure Washington Township and its residents receive favorable outcomes where they require representation.”

