Ora Mae (Wilson) Ely, 91, formerly of Topton; Franklin, Venango County; Allentown; and Brunswick, OH; died Thursday, October 21, 2021, in Keystone Villa at Fleetwood, Maidencreek Township, where she resided since 2018.

She is the widow of Ralph H. Ely, who died November 15, 2012. They were married 64 years at the time of Ralph’s death.

Born in Emlenton, Venango County, Ora Mae was a daughter of the late Fred L. and Doretha A. (Bole) Wilson.

She was a member of Christ (DeLong) United Church of Christ, Bowers.

Ora Mae was a graduate of Emlenton High School, Class of 1947 and Franklin Business School, Class of 1948.

From 1966 until 1980 she was employed as a Library Clerk for the Parkland School District, Orefield.

During her many years in Topton, she proudly recorded the historical information in the funeral home record books for Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc.

Ora Mae enjoyed knitting, crocheting, counted cross stitching, and always had a book nearby.

But most important to Ora Mae was her family. She enjoyed spending time and talking to others about them.

Ora Mae is survived a daughter, Vera Lee (Ely), wife of James H. Frederick, Millsboro, DE, sons, Fred C., husband of Cheryl A. (Trexler) Ely, Warrenton, VA, and Mark C. Ely, Shippensburg. Other survivors include, a sister, Freda E. (Wilson), wife of John F. Sharpe, Holiday, FL; five grandchildren, James M., husband of Shannon N. (Kratz) Frederick, Telford, PA, Jonathan C., husband of Kathryn B. (Grant) Frederick, Medford, MA, Fred C. Ely, Roanoke, VA, Allison A. Ely, Warrenton, VA, and Kimberly A. (Ely), wife of Mitchell G. Harvey, Christiansburg, VA, and seven great grandchildren, Joshua C. Frederick, Rivers J. Kurtz – Ely, Danica R. Frederick, Owen J. Frederick, Grady S. Frederick, Emmet G. Frederick, and Aliza A. Harvey.

A Funeral Service to celebrate the life of Ora Mae Ely will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. from Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 25 East Weis Street, Topton, with The Reverend Arthur L. Hahn, officiating.

Interment in Union Cemetery of Bowers.

Relatives and Friends are invited to a visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Christ (DeLong) United Church of Christ, P. O. Box 99, Bowers, PA 19511-0099.

Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.