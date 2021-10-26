Plane That Crashed in Sligo Experienced ‘Engine Issues’

SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – Officials say a plane that crashed in a field in the Sligo area on Saturday had experienced “engine issues.”

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

The crash occurred around 9:59 a.m. on Saturday, October 23, in the area of 3717 Huckleberry Ridge Road.

A preliminary report from the FAA indicates the small single-engine plane that crashed into a privately owned field was experiencing “engine issues.”

Officials say the pilot and one passenger on board were not injured.

Flight records show that the plane was a Piper PA-24 Comanche that departed Youngstown, Ohio, at 9:20 a.m.

The plane is registered to JSNTG Inc. of Wilmington, Delaware.

According to the FAA report, the flight was under Part 91 operations, as opposed to Part 135 operations, making it a personal flight.

Clarion-based State Police, Southern Clarion County Ambulance, and fire departments from Sligo, Rimersburg, Callensburg, Clarion, and Perry Township were dispatched to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the NTSB, an independent federal agency that investigates civilian transportation accidents. The FAA report indicates Allegheny Flight Standards District Office is handling the investigation.

