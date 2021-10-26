Man Charged With Homicide in Relation to Woman’s Death in Crawford County Last Year

CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Crawford County man was arraigned on criminal homicide and firearms charges on Monday in relation to the shooting death of a woman last September.

Court documents indicate 25-year-old Ragene Jacquille Gilbert, of Saegertown, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Amy L. Nicols at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, October 25, on the following charges:

– Criminal Homicide, Felony 1

– Possession Of Firearm Prohibited, Felony 1

He was lodged in the Crawford County Jail with bail denied due to the charges being for a capital crime.

The charges stem from an investigation into the shooting death of a woman in Fairfield Township, Crawford County, in September 2020.

Details of the case:

Around 8:40 a.m. on September 27, 2020, Meadville-based State Police responded to a dirt and gravel pull-off located on Mule Street, between Interstate 79 and Reash Church Road, in Fairfield Township, Crawford County, for a report of a deceased woman discovered there.

Police secured the scene, and the Troop E Major Case Team was activated to conduct the investigation.

The victim was subsequently identified as 21-year-old Destine Renee Conyers, of Townville.

According to police, during the investigation, 25-year-old Ragene Jacquille Gilbert, then of Meadville, was developed as a suspect.

On October 1, 2020, Forensic Pathologist Dr. Eric L. Vey performed an autopsy on the victim.

Crawford County Coroner Scott T. Schell subsequently ruled the manner of death as a homicide, with the cause of death being “blunt force trauma to the head and torso due to gunshot to the head and torso.”

Police say through the course of the investigation, “extensive resources” were utilized to follow up on leads, including cooperation with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies and resources. Police also conducted a multitude of interviews with individuals in Crawford, Erie, Mercer, and Beaver Counties.

The exhaustive investigation, along with consultation with the Crawford County District Attorney’s office, led to the charges filed against Gilbert on Monday.

Court documents indicate Gilbert was already lodged in the Crawford County Jail when the charges were filed, serving time on assault, reckless endangerment, and firearms charges. His criminal history dates back to 2014, with additional convictions that include robbery and child endangerment, as well as aggravated harassment by a prisoner.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.