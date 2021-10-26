Say What?!: Michael Jordan’s Rookie Year Shoes Sell for Record $1.47M

LAS VEGAS – A pair of Nike shoes worn by Michael Jordan during his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls sold for a record-breaking $1.47 million at a Las Vegas auction.

Auction house Sotheby’s said the white and red Nike Air Ships, which were worn by Jordan during his fifth game with the Bulls in 1984, set a new world record as the most valuable game-worn shoes ever sold from any sport when they fetched the top bid.

