St. Joseph Hall to Host Live Classic Rock With Trixx

LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – Enjoy an evening of live classic rock with Trixx at St. Joseph Hall in Lucinda on Saturday, November 13.

Along with live music, the event will also include adult beverages, bar-style snacks, games of chance, raffles, and rip tickets.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the dance begins at 7:00 p.m.

The cost is $20.00 for singles and $35.00 per couple.

Must be 21 or older.

St. Joseph Hall is located at 47 Rectory Lane in Lucinda.

