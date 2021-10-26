St. Joseph Hall to Host Live Classic Rock With Trixx

 

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

69724536_2146268808810577_6703699992000856064_nLUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – Enjoy an evening of live classic rock with Trixx at St. Joseph Hall in Lucinda on Saturday, November 13.

Along with live music, the event will also include adult beverages, bar-style snacks, games of chance, raffles, and rip tickets.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the dance begins at 7:00 p.m.

The cost is $20.00 for singles and $35.00 per couple.

Must be 21 or older.

St. Joseph Hall is located at 47 Rectory Lane in Lucinda.

