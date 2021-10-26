State House Posthumously Honors Life, Contributions of Fred McIlhattan

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania House of Representatives unanimously voted Monday to posthumously honor the late Fred McIlhattan, who served as the state representative for the 63rd District from 1997 to 2008, said Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest), author of the resolution.

McIlhattan passed away June 10, 2020, at the age of 75. His long and distinguished career in public service began in 1969, when at the age of 24, he was elected the youngest mayor of his hometown, Knox Borough.

In 1975, voters chose him to serve as a Clarion County commissioner, a position in which he served for more than a decade. He then worked in the Pennsylvania Senate before being elected to the 63rd District.

“Many of you who were blessed to have met with or worked with Fred remember his bright smile, his never-ending optimism and his ability to get things done,” Oberlander told her colleagues during the special House session Monday.

“His greatest accomplishments weren’t the number of bills he sponsored or the projects for which he advocated back home in Clarion and Armstrong counties. His proudest achievements were the people he represented – and at the top of his list was his family.”

During his time in the House, he served on numerous committees, including Appropriations, State Government, Health and Human Services, Education and Gaming Oversight. He also sat on various boards and commissions throughout northwestern Pennsylvania, including 15 years as a member on the Executive Board of the Northwest Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission, and more than a decade on the Council of Trustees of Clarion University of Pennsylvania.

In retirement, McIlhattan was a substitute teacher in the North Clarion School District and an advocate for the Milton Hershey School. He was also an active member of the Knox United Methodist Church.

Taking part in the House honor were McIlhattan’s wife of 45 years, Teresa McIlhattan; his children, Fredrick Jr. “JR” McIlhattan and Amy Klawuhn, Andrea and Bryan Stake; and granddaughter, Lea Stake.

