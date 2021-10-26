 

State Police Calls: Retail Theft, Unemployment Fraud

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5DMK1538-2 copyCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Retail Theft in Monroe Township

According to police, around 12:35 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, an incident of retail theft took place at the Goodwill store in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say 55-year-old Michael Philip Grillo, of Clarion, stole two shirts, valued at a total of $11.98, from the business.

Theft by Deception/Identity Theft in Perry Township

According to police, on Friday, October 22, a known 28-year-old male victim from Parker, Perry Township, Clarion County, reported that an unknown individual had used his information to obtain unemployment checks in his name.


