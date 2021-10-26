Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Do you have a job listing that you’d like to include in this list? E-mail the listing to [email protected] or call 814-297-8004.

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar is currently hiring full-time positions for hostesses, bartenders, servers, cooks, and dishwashers.

Sweet Basil offers a competitive wage and health insurance.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

Full-time and part-time positions are available.

No experience is required.

Apply in person at the restaurant located at 21108 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254, The restaurant opens at 11:00 a.m. seven days a week.

Interested applicants can also send their resumes to [email protected]

Burns and Burns Associates, in Clarion, currently has an opening for a Full-time Residential or General Real Estate Appraiser.

Must be willing to travel in and around Clarion County and surrounding counties

RESPONSIBILITIES:

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, and ABILITIES:

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE AND TRAINING: Possession of a valid Pennsylvania Certified Residential Real Estate Appraiser certification.

CONDITION OF EMPLOYMENT: Possession of a valid PA Driver’s License.

*Benefits offered

Apply on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jobs/job-opening/2281644318817599/?source=job_ats or e-mail [email protected]

American Precast Industries, LLC currently has openings for a Production Manager and an Administrative Assistant/Bookkeeper.

American Precast Industries, LLC is a manufacturer of precast concrete products in Clarion, PA. Their current products range from pole bases to large retainage wall blocks. They are a fast-growing organization and looking for individuals who will be part of a team responsible for safely and efficiently producing precast concrete products of the highest quality standards.

Position: Production Manager

Job ID: 2021-062131 Exempt

Job Type: Full-Time

Work Remotely: No

Multiple Positions Open

American Precast Industries is seeking applications from a motivated individual with concrete and management experience to fill a production manager position. Applicants should have a minimum of five years’ experience as a production manager, site foreman, or project manager in the concrete or other relevant industry. Applicants must have the ability to manage employees and maintain a production schedule. General knowledge of concrete, with the ability to test and finish concrete is preferred. All applicants must be able to read and understand production build sheets as well as the ability to send and review emails.

Starting salary for this position is $42,000 as well as the benefits outlined below. The production manager will be provided with a cell phone and laptop.

Benefits offered:

Benefit Conditions:

Schedule:

American Precast Industries, LLC, does not discriminate in employment opportunities or practices on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, national origin, age, disability, veterans’ status, or any other characteristic protected by law. They are always looking for the best, most qualified people to join their team.

*Experience is a plus, but not required. They will train candidates.

*Growth opportunities based on job performance

Qualified applicants are subject to pre-employment drug testing, physical, and background check upon receipt of conditional job offer.

Please send job application to Tom McConnell, Sales Director, [email protected], or contact at 814-316-2754.

Position: Administrative Assistant/Bookkeeper

Job ID: 2021-062145 Non-Exempt

Job Type: Full Time

Work Remotely: No

Multiple Positions Open

American Precast Industries is seeking a self-motivated organized professional for the position of bookkeeper and administrative assistant. Applicants must have a firm understanding of Microsoft office particularly Microsoft Excel. Experience with general accounting and Quickbooks is preferred but not required. On-the-job training will be provided for all bookkeeping requirements.

Starting wage is $15 an hour along with the benefits listed below.

Benefits offered:

Benefit Conditions:

Schedule:

American Precast Industries, LLC, does not discriminate in employment opportunities or practices on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, national origin, age, disability, veterans’ status, or any other characteristic protected by law. They are always looking for the best, most qualified people to join their team.

*Experience is a plus, but not required. They will train candidates.

*Growth opportunities based on job performance

Qualified applicants are subject to pre-employment drug testing, physical, and background check upon receipt of conditional job offer.

Please send job application to Tom McConnell, Sales Director, [email protected], or contact at 814-316-2754.

Steinman Building Systems is currently looking for dedicated and responsible workers to set manufactured homes.

Steinman Building Systems offers a competitive salary with overtime which equals unlimited earning potential.

No experience? Not a problem. On-the-job training will be provided to those who are willing to learn.

Roofing experience is preferred but not necessary.

Valid driver’s license required.

Some overnights are required.

If interested please call Pat Steinman at 814-221-4467.

Clarion Federal Credit Union, Pennsylvania’s leading credit union in member benefit, is searching for a Part-Time Member Service Representative/Teller to help support member growth in Clarion County.

We are seeking a friendly, detail-oriented person to fill a 30-35 hours per week, part-time Member Service Representative/Teller position. Candidate must be consistently pleasant, have a strong work ethic, have the ability to multi-task and be willing to remain flexible in regard to their work schedule.

The candidate will receive:

Very Competitive starting salary – $15.00 per hour

401k benefits after 6 months employment

Paid time off – Vacation, Holiday and Sick time

Generous Incentive Plan

Structured advancement opportunities

Increased pay for any Saturday hours worked (1.5 times wage)

We are looking for the most qualified individual but will train the right person with strong customer service skills.

Interested candidates please send resume to: [email protected]





Multiple Positions at Clarview

Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo, Pa. has immediate openings for several positions.

Staff Development/Nursing Educator/CNA Instructor

$6000.00 sign on Bonus

Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo, Pa. has an immediate opening for a Staff Development/Nursing Educator/CNA Instructor.

The general purpose of this position is to coordinate a variety of programs to orient and develop all employees of the Facility.

Some of the responsibilities are but not limited to assesses work of departments to determine training necessary to help employees of such departments understand their role as it relates to resident care. Establish the mandated in-services annually to comply with state and federal regulations and current organizational needs and to maintain records of training attendance.. Trains professional staff teaching concepts and skills. Will be responsible to conduct Nurse Aide training programs, then to coordinates Nurse Aide Certification exams.

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: From $30.50 per hour

Benefits:

Dental insurance

Flexible schedule

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Referral program

Tuition reimbursement

Schedule:

8-hour shift

Monday to Friday

Supplemental Pay:

Signing bonus

Education:

Associate (Preferred)

Experience:

Staff Development/Education: 1 year (Preferred)

Nurse Aide Instructor: 1 year (Preferred)

License/Certification:

Pa RN License in good standing (Required)

TO APPLY

If you’d like to explore this opportunity, stop in and complete an application in person, or download an application and submit it by mail, stop by to submit in person, or contact us via the application form: https://9b6ca3df-481c-486f-b832-b64c58dc9e72.filesusr.com/ugd/11e579_590027e16e9e4b8a832d631d4a443d92.pdf

Feel free to call 814-745-2031 with any questions.

Director of Nursing (DON)

Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center is looking for a highly motivated RN with great leadership skills to join the team as Director of Nursing.

The primary function of this position is to develop, organize and direct all aspects of nursing services and related ancillary activities in compliance with federal, state, and local guidelines, standards, and as directed by the Administrator to ensure that each resident receives quality/individualized care and services consistent with their medical psychosocial and spiritual needs and wishes.

Clarview, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, is located at 14663 Route 68, Sligo, PA 16255. Country Springs, a personal care community, is also part of the Clarview family. For more information, visit www.clarviewcare.com.

This is a FULL TIME EXEMPT position with a majority of time spent on the DAYLIGHT shift. Availability to work on other shifts, as needed, is required.

TOP AREAS OF FOCUS

Serves as leader of the nursing team, responsible for oversight of all nursing services

Develop and establish policies and procedures

Monitor and supervise facility staff

Ensure competency of all nursing personnel

Conduct scheduled department meetings

Manage recruitment, training, orientation, and evaluation of nursing staff

Assure adequate staffing is maintained to meet the needs of each resident

Work floor/shift assignments as needed

Assist nursing team members in providing care and services

Ensure that ancillary services are provided to meet the needs of the residents

Participate on the Quality Assurance committee and other sub-committees

Lead, assist, coach and provide feedback to nursing team members

Promote and encourage harmonious relationships with and among colleagues

Ensure open and productive communication among the nursing team

Model professional behavior and leadership qualities at all times

BENEFITS OFFERED

Health Insurance – Medical and Dental

Life Insurance

403(b) Plan

Employee Referral Bonus

Flexible Schedule

PTO Program

BEST PARTS OF THE JOB

Opportunity to make a difference – impacting operations and people, on many levels

Assist in leading a skilled team

Identifying opportunities for improvement

Being a creative problem-solver

Meaningful work and connection to our mission

Relationship with our residents

Colleagues who work together as a team

Opportunity to mentor and develop our Care Nurses (CNAs)

A true desire to be a “best place to work”

Thorough orientation and ongoing training

Engaged and committed leadership team

Fun employee events!

SUPERVISION

The DON will report to the Nursing Home Administrator and provide daily work guidance and direction to RNs, LPNs and Care Nurses (CNAs).

EDUCATION & TRAINING

Graduate of an accredited nursing program and have a current RN license in Pennsylvania in good standing. Possession of a current Basic Life Support for Health Care Providers CPR certificate is required. Previous experience in senior services and in a supervisory position is preferred.

Job Type: Full-time

Benefits:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Dental insurance

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Referral program

Tuition reimbursement

Medical Specialty:

Geriatrics

Schedule:

8-hour shift

Day shift

Monday to Friday

On call

Experience:

Supervising experience: 1 year (Preferred)

License/Certification:

RN (Required)

BLS Certification (Preferred)

TO APPLY

If you’d like to explore this opportunity, stop in and complete an application in person, or download an application and submit it by mail, stop by to submit in person, or contact us via the application form: https://9b6ca3df-481c-486f-b832-b64c58dc9e72.filesusr.com/ugd/11e579_590027e16e9e4b8a832d631d4a443d92.pdf

Feel free to call 814-745-2031 with any questions.

Licensed Nursing Home Administrator

Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center is seeking a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in long-term care facility operations, be able to provide new solutions, and exhibit a willingness to provide leadership in all phases of fiscal and operational management.

The successful candidate will work with a company that provides the necessary support services to succeed and place a strong emphasis on quality care and innovation.

TOP 5 AREAS OF FOCUS FOR NURSING HOME ADMINISTRATOR

Ensure facility compliance with all applicable federal, state and/or local guidelines, standards, and regulations

Establish policies and procedures pertaining to all aspects of resident care, human resources, medical staff, financial status, public relations, etc., under broad directives from the Board of Directors

Monitor the financial status of the facility

Lead department directors in day-to-day operations of the facility

Direct the marketing and census development efforts of the facility

BEST PARTS OF THE JOB

Opportunity to leverage expertise to improve operations and care

Join highly dedicated teams working to provide care to residents

Competitive salary and benefit package

CHALLENGES

Increasingly more difficult regulatory environment

Massive changes in senior care industry

EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE

Candidates must have a Pennsylvania Nursing Home Administrator license and a proven track record as an administrator in a long-term care setting. This position offers a competitive salary and wage package, negotiable based on experience.

Job Type: Full-time

Benefits:

401(k) matching

Dental insurance

Health insurance

Health savings account

Life insurance

Paid time off

Tuition reimbursement

Vision insurance

Schedule:

Monday to Friday

Weekend availability

Clarview is a long-term care community located in Sligo, PA that includes skilled nursing, rehabilitation, and personal care. For more information, visit http://www.clarviewnursing.com.

TO APPLY

If you’d like to explore this opportunity, stop in and complete an application in person, or download an application and submit it by mail, stop by to submit in person, or contact us via the application form: https://9b6ca3df-481c-486f-b832-b64c58dc9e72.filesusr.com/ugd/11e579_590027e16e9e4b8a832d631d4a443d92.pdf

Feel free to call 814-745-2031 with any questions.





Secretarial and Specialist Positions at Clarion Area School District

Clarion Area School District

The Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for the following positions:

Full-Time 200 Day Elementary Secretary – Secretarial experience preferred

Part-Time Temporary Elementary Secretary – Secretarial experience preferred

Title 1 Intervention Specialist – Must possess minimum Associates Degree with preference to Education or Social Work

Interested applicants should apply in writing to:

Dr. Joseph L. Carrico, Superintendent

Clarion Area School District

221 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214

Interviews will begin immediately and the deadline for applications is October 29, 2021.





Forensic Liaison

County of Clarion

Clarion County Department of Mental Health currently has an opening for a Forensic Liaison.

POSITION: Forensic Liaison

Non-exempt, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Mental Health (MH), Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $31,200.00-$34,320.00

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of premium, county pays 87.5%). $1,500 yearly stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Thursday, October 21, 2021

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

This is an administrative position that provides assistance to Clarion County residents who are forensically hospitalized, incarcerated, inpatient at a Long-Term Structured Rehabilitation facility (LTSR) or Extended Acute Care treatment program (EAC). The Forensic Liaison will work closely with Warren State Hospital, Torrance State hospital, or any other state hospital in the Commonwealth. This position will collaborate with the facility and patients to provide services, case management, and other assistance through the County Mental Health Office.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB:

Administratively case manage Clarion County residents who are forensically involved with MH/DD services. Attend Mental Health Review Officer hearings (MHRO) as a Clarion County representative. Attend treatment team meetings in person or over the phone for those that are hospitalized or in treatment facilities. Assist with gathering information and required reports for admission to the LTSR. Work closely with the LTSR staff with treatment planning and discharge coordination. Assist the DD Program with forensically involved individuals. Assist with the process of applying for Competency Evaluations and Restoration. Complete follow–up meetings with those being discharged from correction centers and treatment facilities. Make referrals to the Base Service Unit (BSU) and other community support programs when appropriate. Assist with employment, mental health treatment, medical treatment, food, clothing, transportation and housing and any other Social Determinants of Health needs. Communicate with the Dept. of Corrections (DOC) to ensure mental health service follow up upon release. Provide liaison services to the Courts, District Attorney, Probation, Public Defender, private attorneys, corrections, law enforcement and the BSU. Coordinate, schedule and attend meetings, trainings, and works sessions as needed.

OTHER DUTIES OF THE JOB:

Attend staffing, training, and other meetings as required. Proficient with computer programs. Performs other job-related work as required.

SUPERVISION GIVEN:

Reports directly to the Mental Health Administrator/Deputy Administrator and receives occasional instructions and supervision regarding daily work duties.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Works indoors with adequate lighting, temperature, and ventilation. Works with average indoor exposure to noise and stress, but subject to frequent disruptions. Works with average indoor exposure to dust/dirt, noise, stress, and disruptions. Travels periodically to other work sites as needed.

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must possess the ability to record, convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions. Must possess hearing, seeing, speaking, and reasoning senses necessary to carry out job duties. Must be able to sit for long periods during the workday, with frequent standing, walking, and occasional bending, twisting, stooping, reaching, and grasping as necessary to carry out essential job duties. Dexterity requirements range from simple to coordinated movements of fingers/hands; to simple movements of feet/legs/torso as necessary to carry out job duties. Light work, with occasional lifting/carrying of objects with weights of 20-30 pounds. Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stress of the position. Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work.

QUALIFICATIONS

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s Degree and one year of mental health, criminal justice or case management experience.

Necessary Special Requirement: Must possess a Pennsylvania driver’s license.

CLEARANCES:

Must work in conjunction with the employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse, and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results.

Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Must be able to speak and understand the English language and to follow oral and written instructions. Must possess effective oral and written communication skills. Must possess the ability to function independently, have the flexibility and personal integrity, and the ability to work effectively with clients, authorities, co-workers and others. Must possess the technical knowledge of operating personal computers and other office equipment. Must possess general knowledge of modern office practices and procedures and have the ability to apply same to essential duties of the job and develop efficiencies. Must possess the ability to perform simple math calculations with accuracy and reasonable speed. Must possess the ability to learn county, state, and federal rules and regulations, procedures, and practices. Must be willing and able to work within strict rules of confidentiality in regard to client information and records. Must possess the ability to prepare and maintain files and reports. Must be able to type with accuracy and efficiency. Must possess the ability to compose replies to routine correspondence. Must be comfortable working with a variety of computer applications and software. Must possess excellent organizational skills and the ability to prioritize and coordinate several schedules and/or projects with accuracy and efficiency. Must possess the skills necessary to prepare, edit and format grammatically correct written materials.

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Please submit an application to:

Human Resources

Administration Building, Second Floor

330 Main Street Clarion, PA 16214

Applications are available:

Online by visiting: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Township Manager

Cranberry Township

Cranberry Township, a Second Class Township of Venango County Pennsylvania, is seeking a qualified candidate to fill the position of a full-time Township Manager.

The Township Manager is responsible for the overall administration of the Township’s general affairs including the Road Department, Water Department, Sewer Department, and Parks and Recreation.

Applicants shall have experience in business management, budget administration, human resources, grant writing, project oversight, and demonstrate qualities of time management and fiscal responsibility. The ideal candidate shall have a minimum of five years of increased professional responsibility within a governmental entity and have earned a bachelor’s degree in public or business administration, political science, or a related field.

Interested applicants can submit a resume, including references and salary expectations to the Cranberry Township Municipal Building located at 3726 State Route 257, Seneca, PA no later than November 5th, 2021.

Cranberry Township is an Equal Opportunity Employer.





Jr/Sr High School Math Teacher

Keystone School District

Keystone School District is currently looking to fill an opening for a Full-Time Jr/Sr High School Math Teacher.

This is a full-time position available through the 2021-22 school year.

Available immediately. Must possess a Mathematics 7-12 or Middle-Level Mathematics Certification.

Interested Applicants should send Letter of Interest, Pennsylvania Standard Application, Resume, Transcript, Certificate, Three Letters of Reference, Current Act 34, 114 and 151 Background Clearances, and Act 168 Disclosure Forms to:

Mr. Michael McCormick, Acting Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: Until position is filled





Warehouse Worker/Backup Delivery Driver

Kerle Tire

Kerle Tire is seeking hard-working, motivated individuals to serve as a Warehouse Worker/Backup Delivery Driver at their facility in Clarion, PA.

Kerle Tire offers a full benefits package complete with medical, pension, and paid leave time.

Starting pay rate is dependent on experience/qualifications.

CDL license is preferred, but is not required.

To apply, please send your resume to [email protected] or via US Mail to Kristin Clark, 30 Pinnacle Drive, Suite 302, Clarion PA 16214.





Auto Body Technician

Snyder’s Auto Body

Snyder’s Auto Body in Tylersburg, PA, currently has an opening for a Full-Time Auto Body Technician.

Snyder’s Auto Body is a well-established auto repair shop.

They offer an awesome benefits package with pay based on experience and skill level. They are also willing to train the right candidate.

Monday thru Friday Work Schedule

Holiday and Vacation Pay

Paid Employee Health Insurance with Prescription Plan

Optional benefits available – dental and vision

Retirement Plan

Regular pay increases

Continued education is offered (I-Car, ASE, etc.)

Uniforms

Interested candidates may email a resume to [email protected] Applications are also being accepted in person at 108 Snyder Lane, Tylersburg PA.

Any questions, please call 814-744-9218.





Full-Time Optician in Brookville

Laurel Eye Clinic

The Laurel Eye Clinic in Brookville has a full-time career opportunity for an outgoing, motivated Optician with excellent customer service skills.

Prior optical or retail sales experience is preferred. Job duties would include all aspects of patient fit and adjustment for glasses, insurance eligibility verification and interpretation, and inventory management.

The position will be based out of the Brookville office but will provide coverage at other locations as needed. Travel benefits provided.

Interested candidates may apply online at www.laureleye.com or send resumes to the Laurel Eye Clinic, attn: Human Resources, 50 Waterford Pike, Brookville, PA 15825; fax 814-849-5631, or email [email protected]





Caseworker 1- Ongoing

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker 1- Ongoing.

POSITION: Caseworker 1-Ongoing, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $13.59/hour starting rate, Eligible for two 2.5% raises after completion of Foundations training and another 2.5% raise with promotion to Caseworker 2.

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: October 15, 2021

DEADLINE TO APPLY: November 4, 2021 at 4:00 PM.

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB

To provide support to children and/or youth and families experiencing abuse, neglect, or other difficulties, and provide services, either directly or through service linkage, designed to improve family problem solving and coping strategies. An important aspect of this work is the employment of casework skills in obtaining essential information, counseling clients and family members, and help to utilize all available resources. As well, services must adhere to all agency policies and regulatory standards as established by law in such a manner as to prevent injury or risk. The population served shall be any Clarion County family whose child and/or children are at risk.

EXAMPLES OF DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES

Conducts intake or preliminary interviews to determine needs of individuals/families. Provides protective and supportive services for abused or neglected children. Review all information gathered by the Intake Department Advocates for and empowers children and families. Provides advocacy and assesses degree of risk to child. Develops and implements plans for children and families based on assessed needs. This may include but is not limited to family service plans, risk assessments, and safety assessments. Monitors services provided by contracted agencies. Continually assesses the adequacy of client services plans and revises, when necessary, to achieve goals and objectives. Works in a team setting. Schedules, plans, and at times leads team meetings. Provides for necessary arrangements according to individual’s/family needs; makes referrals/contacts to other community services/agencies as necessary. Assists individuals in arranging appointments for themselves and family members; and provides transportation if needed. Teaches clients home and budget management, childcare, and parenting skills; and assists with housing, employment, recreation and living arrangements, as required. Attends court hearings, testifies, and writes reports approximately every three months. Maintains regular contacts with individuals, families, and/or guardians through home and office or school visits as required by regulation. Maintains accurate documentation. Prepares reports and other paperwork within timeframes mandated by federal or state regulation and/or county policy. Travels frequently and makes home visits at least per state regulations. Completes necessary filing and maintenance of records. Documents case activity through records, correspondence, and reports according to applicable policies and procedures. Utilizes computer to document all coordination activities in the CAPS database. Uses other office equipment such as fax machine, scanner, etc., as needed. Meet at least weekly with the Casework Supervisor to review service provision. Identify concerns to supervisor re: level of care received by children in their home or in placement, i.e., foster home, shelter, residential, residential treatment. Upon certification by the State as a Direct Service Worker, participate in the On-Call rotation for after-hours emergency services. Comply with the HIPAA privacy and security regulations that govern disclosure of protected health information and follow all procedures developed by the agency to comply with those regulations. Access to protected health information is limited as identified on the attached workforce designation.

OTHER DUTIES OF THE JOB

Attends staffing, training and other meetings as required. Attends certification trainings as required under Act 151 of the Child Protective Services Law, Title 23 PA, C.S. and Chapter 6. Performs other job-related work as required.

QUALIFICATIONS

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE

A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; or successful completion of 6-month probationary period as Caseworker Intern; or an equivalent combination of education or related experience unless regulatory requirements state otherwise. Necessary Special Requirement: Must possess a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license.

CLEARANCES

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results.

Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”

SUPERVISION EXERCISED

None

SUPERVISION RECEIVED

Receives continuous instruction and regular supervision from Supervisor in regard to daily work duties.

WORKING CONDITIONS

Works indoors with adequate workspace, lighting, temperatures, and ventilation. Works with average indoor exposure to noise, but subject to frequent disruptions and stress. Normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt. Works in conditions of potential outbursts or disruptive behavior of clients. Travels frequently during all seasons and is exposed to outdoor elements, including snow and icy roadways. Works frequently outside the office and is exposed to above-average dust/dirt/odors and smoke. Occasionally works evenings or weekends as needed.

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS

Must possess the ability to record, convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions. Must be able to sit and/or drive for long periods throughout the workday, with intermittent periods of standing, walking, bending, twisting, and reaching as necessary to carry out essential duties of job. Dexterity requirements range from simple to coordinated movements of fingers/hands, feet/legs, torso necessary to carry out duties of job. Sedentary work, with occasional lifting/carrying of objects with a maximum weight of ten pounds. Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stress of the position. Must be able to physically and mentally react quickly in the event of a disturbance or physical outbreak. Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work.

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES

Must be able to speak and understand the English language in an understandable manner in order to carry out essential job duties. Must possess effective communication and interpersonal skills. Must possess initiative and problem-solving skills. Must possess the ability to function independently, have the flexibility and the ability to work effectively with individuals, families, co-workers, and others. Must possess the ability to maintain confidentiality in regard to individual information and records. Must possess the ability to make independent decisions when circumstances warrant such action. Must possess the technical knowledge of operating personal computers and other office equipment. Must possess a valid Pennsylvania Driver’s License and daily access to reliable transportation. Travel will be throughout the county to complete assessments, monitor conditions, and provide interventions in the individual’s homes within the county. Must understand and comply with all mandatory reporting requirements of CYS. Must possess the principles and practices used in social service work, and the ability to apply those principles and practices within the scope of the position. Must possess knowledge of social, economic, and health problems and resources and be able to interact effectively with said resources on the individual’s behalf. Must possess the ability to conduct thorough, complete assessments using prescribed instruments and to determine the most appropriate, least restrictive level of care needed. Must possess the ability to plan and organize work and prepare adequate records and reports. Must possess the ability to practice organizational and stress management skills and to practice use of good judgment. Must possess the ability to deliver and evaluate appropriate services to consumers and to monitor the effectiveness of such services. Must possess some technical knowledge of operating personal computers and related software, or the ability to learn and operate with reasonable accuracy and speed. Must possess the ability to interpret regulations, policies, and procedures, and apply them accordingly. Must possess the ability to work with persons who have physical, mental, or emotional disabilities, who are economically disadvantaged and may be involved in the court system, and advocate on their behalf. Must be able to interact effectively with internal agency staff, state department staff, counselors, foster parents, provider agencies, attorneys, and court. Must possess the ability to make accurate observations and documentation of same in regard to each individual’s needs and make determinations of risk assessment. Must possess some knowledge of child development and the ability to conduct assessments and investigations. Must possess the ability to provide structured and unstructured life skills instructions and guidance to individuals as needed. Must be able and willing to learn about the juvenile court system as it relates to child services and apply that knowledge to essential job duties.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which we are actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: November 4, 2021 at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION1S DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Fiscal Assistant

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Fiscal Assistant.

POSITION: Fiscal Assistant, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $26,187.20/year

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: October 15, 2021

DEADLINE TO APPLY: November 4, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS:

EDUCATION/TRAINING- High School diploma or equivalency plus demonstrated business and computer knowledge required including Microsoft Office software.

WORK EXPERIENCE- Two years’ work experience performing bookkeeping duties required or any equivalent combination of experience and training.

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application and copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To provide fiscal support including the processing of invoices, bookkeeping functions, and financial reporting for fiscal departments. This is responsible clerical-accounting work involving the application of bookkeeping principles and practices. Work involves maintaining bookkeeping records including posting and proving; classifying accounting documents prior to posting; or preparing prescribed financial statements and reports. Work may include supervision over a small clerical staff, but in the absence of supervisory responsibilities, the difficulty of the work is correspondingly greater. Work may also involve typing, the use of standard office equipment, and the performance of related clerical tasks. Work methods are governed in detail by established account classifications and procedures. Difficult technical problems and irregularities are referred to a supervisor who observes work in progress and periodically reviews records.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB

Prepares purchase orders, invoices and other fiscal forms and documentation as needed. Organizes and scans deposits for fiscal as needed. Batches provider and vendor invoices for processing. Enters, maintains and corrects client/provider data in County/State databases and creates documents with data system. Assists with contract preparation, mailing contracts to provider for signature and then scanning and logging executed contracts into software. Compiles provider contracts and tracking process to assure compliance with law, regulation, and agency practice. Types letters, memos, reports, contracts, vouchers, agendas, forms, lists, newsletters and a variety of other correspondence from handwritten draft, oral instruction, or original source documents as required. Develops and maintains spreadsheets for calculating services, fees, surveys or other information to summarize and report departmental activities. Prepares correspondence for processing and/or mailing. Operates computer, fax, copier and other office equipment as necessary to perform essential functions. Prepares and updates various reports as required. Interacts with other internal departments and external agencies, staff and general public needed to carry out essential job duties. Prepares various informational packets for public relations and other department needs. Provides assistance with medical appointment verifications as needed. Provides assistance with liabilities as needed. Performs tracking of HSDF eligibility and documentation.

OTHER DUTIES OF THE JOB

Attends meetings and/or training sessions as required. Performs other job-related duties as required. Maintains a variety of files and records.

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

Receives occasional instruction and supervision from the Program Specialist.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Works indoors in adequate workspace, lighting, temperatures, and ventilation. Works with average indoor exposure to noise, stress and disruptions. Normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt.

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must be able to sit for long periods throughout the workday, with intermittent periods of standing, walking, bending, twisting and reaching necessary to carry out duties of job. Dexterity requirements range from simple to coordinated movements of fingers/hands; feet/legs; torso necessary to carry out duties of job. Sedentary work with occasional lifting/carrying of objects with a maximum weight of ten pounds. Must demonstrate emotional stability. Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stress of the position. Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work.

QUALIFICATIONS:

A. EDUCATION/TRAINING- High School diploma or equivalency plus demonstrated business and computer knowledge required including Microsoft Office software.

B. WORK EXPERIENCE- Two years’ work experience performing bookkeeping duties required or any equivalent combination of experience and training.

C. CLEARANCES-

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results. Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Must be able to speak and understand the English language in an understandable manner in order to carry out essential functions of job. Must possess good communication and interpersonal skills. Must possess ability to function independently, have flexibility and the ability to work effectively with clients, co-workers and others. Must possess ability to maintain confidentiality in regard to client information and records. Must possess the technical knowledge of operating personal computers and other office equipment with accuracy and reasonable speed. Must possess general knowledge of modern office practices and procedures and ability to apply same to essential duties of job. Must possess knowledge and ability to practice current and accurate usage of grammar, spelling and filing procedures. Must possess ability to learn assigned clerical tasks and adhere to prescribed departmental procedures. Must possess ability to learn county and legal rules, procedures and practices as necessary within department. Must possess ability to be able to handle a variety of clerical duties and switch from one to another throughout the workday. Ability to perform detailed work with written or numerical data and to make arithmetical calculations rapidly and accurately. Ability to prepare routine and procedural financial reports and statements. Ability to plan, assign, review, and supervise the work of a small group of employees engaged in bookkeeping or clerical accounting operations. Ability to apply established methods to financial transactions.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which we are actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: November 4, 2021 at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION1S DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Caseworker 1- Intake

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker 1- Intake.

POSITION: Caseworker 1-Intake- Non-exempt, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $13.59/hour starting rate, Eligible for two 2.5% raises after completion of Foundations training and another 2.5% raise with promotion to Caseworker 2.

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 yearly stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: October 15, 2021

DEADLINE TO APPLY: November 4, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application and copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To perform intake assessments for all individuals entering the county human service programs, provide daytime and after-hours coverage for protective services of Children and Youth Services. The primary function of the after-hours work is to assure the immediate safety of children through the provision of assessment and referral to community-based services.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB

Conducts intake or assessment interviews to determine immediate needs of children and families. Provides crisis and/or supportive counseling to stabilize children and families. Provides walk-in, telephone, and mobile crisis intervention services to children and families. Investigates allegations of sexual abuse, assesses risk, assures safety of child(ren) and if appropriate, makes referrals for ongoing treatment. Investigates allegations of physical abuse, sexual abuse, assesses risk, assures safety and if appropriate, makes referrals for ongoing treatment. Assesses individuals for need of emergency mental health services. Provides information, referral and other required services to individuals and/or families of developmental disabilities or substance abuse services. Assists the individual in the development or enhancement of their natural support systems. Develops and implements service plans for individuals based on preventing further abuse from occurring. Provides for necessary arrangements according to individual’s needs; makes referrals/contacts to other community services/agencies to help fulfill the service plan. Maintains accurate documentation and records on individuals. Attends court hearings and writes reports as needed. Testifies in court, if necessary, regarding children’s needs; prepares summaries for court as requested. Prepares required reports as mandated by federal, state, or county policies and procedures. Completes necessary filing and maintenance of records. Utilizes computer and other office equipment as needed. Maintains statistics on pertinent data base and completes required paperwork/reports. Assists individuals in making appointments, including helping the individual arrange transportation. Transports individual as a last resort. Travels periodically and makes home visits to individuals as necessary to complete the investigatory process.

OTHER DUTIES OF THE JOB

Attends staffings, training, and other meetings as required. Attends meetings, training, and seminars as necessary. Attends certification trainings as required under Act 151 of the Child Protective Services Law, Title 23 PA. C.S. Required to work flexible schedule in order to meet the needs of consumers. Performs other job-related work as required.

QUALIFICATIONS EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE

A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; or successful completion of 6-month probationary period as Caseworker Intern; or an equivalent combination of education or related experience unless regulatory requirements state otherwise. Necessary Special Requirement: Must possess a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license.

CLEARANCES:

Must work in conjunction with the employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results.

Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

Incumbent must demonstrate the ability to work with minimal supervision. Must be able to formulate an immediate plan of action while in the field, with little or no direct supervisory links. Formal supervision provided by Casework Supervisor.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Works indoors in adequate workspace, lighting, temperatures, and ventilation. Works with average indoor exposure to noise, but subject to frequent disruptions and stress. Normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt. Works in conditions of potential outbursts or disruptive behavior of individuals. Travels frequently during all seasons and is exposed to outdoor elements, including snow and icy roadways. Works frequently outside the office and is exposed to above-average dust/dirt/odors and smoke. Works non-traditional hours and maintains flexible work schedule.

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must possess above-average ability to record, convey, and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions. Usually performs job functions in a high-stress environment. Must be able to sit and/or drive for long periods throughout the workday with intermittent periods of standing, walking, bending, twisting, and reaching as necessary to carry out essential duties of job. Dexterity requirements range from simple to coordinated movements of fingers/hands; feet/legs; torso as necessary to carry out duties of job. Sedentary work, with occasional lifting/carrying of objects with a maximum weight of fifty (50) pounds. Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stress of the position. Must be able to physically and mentally react quickly in the event of a disturbance or physical outbreak. Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work. Must have above-average ability to think clearly and act decisively.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Must be able to speak and understand the English language in an understandable manner in order to carry out essential job duties. Must possess effective communication and interpersonal skills. Must possess initiative and problem-solving skills. Must possess the ability to function independently, have flexibility, and the ability to work effectively with individuals, co-workers, and others. Must possess the ability to maintain confidentiality in regard to individuals’ information and records. Must possess ability to operate personal computer and related software, to type and utilize other office equipment, and to prepare required reports. Must possess ability to make accurate observations and documentation of it in regard to individuals’ needs and make determinations of risk assessment. Must possess the academic knowledge and some skill in promoting therapies and social service work and skills with children and youth and families. Must possess knowledge of child development and the ability to conduct assessments and investigations. Must possess ability to provide structured and unstructured life skills instructions and guidance to individuals as needed. Must possess the ability to express empathy and understanding to all individuals. Must be able to interact effectively with children and youth, department staff, counselors, attorneys, and the courts. Must be able to work effectively with persons involved in the criminal and/or juvenile justice system. Must be able to rapidly establish rapport with individuals having behavioral health, substance abuse, or intellectual challenges. Must have some knowledge of the judicial and court system as it relates to child services. Must have transportation available and a willingness to travel for work-related job duties.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which we are actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: November 4, 2021 at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION1S DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Part-Time Bartenders

Clarion VFW Post 2145

Clarion VFW Post 2145 is currently seeking two part-time bartenders.

Competitive wages plus tips.

Interested individuals may apply in person at 603 Liberty Street, Clarion, from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Mental Health Aide at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $15.00 an hour – $18.54 an hour

Compensation Bonus: $3,000 Sign-on Bonus

Equal Opportunity Employer. $3,000 Sign-on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Aide is to supervise clients with chronic or acute mental disorders during the sleeping hours in a manner that ensures their safety and security.

Essential Functions:

Conducts random /unpredictable head counts/bed checks (minimum of once every twelve minutes) to ensure client location.

Conducts outside building security checks.

Complete security calls to Night Supervisor.

Observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Ensures compliance with policies and procedure for the program/facility i.e. curfew, lights out, fire/safety, cleanliness, control, and supply inventory.

Provides for physical safety and security of clients while under staff member supervision.

Maintains confidentiality of information related to client information.

Assists with the mentoring and training of new level staff members.

Reports significant client changes in behavior, attitude, or physical condition to higher-level staff members.

Observes activities and responds accordingly including emergency situations such as evacuation, CPR, or first aid.

Assists with suppressing and controlling problems that occur within the program/facility.

Adheres to departmental policies and procedures to ensure regulatory compliance with current departmental practices and meet guidelines as outlined by outside referral and licensing agencies.

Ensures compliance with federal, state, local licensing, and reporting requirements.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High School Diploma or GED.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.

Click Here to apply.





Full and Part-time Child Caregivers

Local child care centers

Local child care centers in Shippenville, Clarion, and Tylersburg are now hiring.

Swartzfager Child Care, Creative Kids Learning Center, and Kid’s Choice Learning Centers currently have openings for full and part-time caregivers for shifts within the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Applicants must be responsible, dependable, nurturing, understanding, and able to work with others as a team.

Qualifications:

18 years of age or older

High school diploma or GED

FBI clearance

State Police clearance

Child Abuse clearance

National Sex Offender Registry clearance

Current physical and TB test

There is also an opening for the Director of the center in Clarion.

Responsible for daily operations, scheduling, employee oversight, etc. Must be motivated to be responsible for the center.

Qualifications:

All of above

BS degree in education or related field

All wages are based on experience/education. Paid vacation after 1 year. Other benefits may be available depending on location.

Contact Janet Swartzfager at 814-221-4760 for information or send a cover letter and resume to [email protected]





Multiple Positions at Clarion Psychiatric Center

Clarion Psychiatric Center

Clarion Psychiatric Center currently has openings for many positions at their facility.

Positions Include:

Mental Health Technician

Temporary Registered Nurse

Director of Performance Improvement

Nurse Supervisor (RN)

Therapist

LPN/LVN

Activity Therapist

Community Liaison

Admissions Call Center Specialist

Social Work Intern (MSW)

Visit https://jobs.uhsinc.com/clarion-psychiatric-center/jobs to learn more and apply.





Multiple Openings Offered by All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Painter

$11/Hr. Non-Exempt

Will train on 1st shift 7-3:30 p.m. for 90 days, then go to 2nd or 3rd shift

Potential for 90 days temp to perm.

Duties:

Read work orders- analyze require paint operation

Perform hand spray paint techniques overs a lengthy time span

Paint in a flat, horizontal, vertical, down, or overhead position

Be able to use a variety of hand tools

Requirements:

Steel-toed shoes

Push/pull 40lbs

Bend, twist, and stand for long periods of time

Pre-employment screening

For more information call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Temporary Assignment – Court Transcriptionist

$11-$12/hr Non-exempt

Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Overall purpose of this position:

Through the use of an electronic recording system, records all spoken words during court proceedings including but not limited to testimony, opening and closing remarks of counsel, remarks of a judge, and sidebar conferences. May prepare a transcript from the verbatim recording.

For more information call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Maintenace Tech – Marienville

11 p.m – 7 a.m., $18/hr Non-Exempt

Temp to perm 90 days

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must adhere to all safety policies

Required skills/experience:

Welding

PLC Troubleshooting

Hydraulics

Knowledge of belts, pulleys, and sprocket drive systems

Computer skills

Lock out Tag out procedures

For more information call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders – Marienville

$12-$12.50/hour – 1st and 2nd shifts available – Non-Exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean work spaces

For more information call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.





Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. is looking for motivated individuals to join their manufacturing team.

Full-Time and Part-Time

Duties will include but not be limited to assembling, outfitting, and wrapping cabinets; also loading trucks, and organizing warehouse space.

Interested applicants should be able to lift up to 100 pounds and pass a physical and drug test.

Full-time and part-time positions are available.

Pay will be based on experience.

If interested please stop in Kahle’s Kitchens located at 7488 PA-36, Leeper, PA 16233 for an application.





Abraxas currently has an opening for a Treatment Supervisor I in the Mental Health Unit at their Marienville, PA facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $45,000 a year

Equal Opportunity Employer. $5000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. They offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Treatment Supervisor I is to oversee the facilitation of the activities of the Mental Health treatment unit. The Treatment Supervisor I ensures that all Abraxas policies and procedures are followed.

Essential Functions:

Assists with maintenance of employee schedules that provide adequate coverage to ensure safety for both clients and employees.

Supervises and participates with clients in daily programmatic activities.

Instructs clients in daily programmatic activities and ensures compliance within specific program/facility rules and regulations.

Structures, implements, and facilitates new employee on-the-job orientation.

Evaluates and communicates with training department the training needs of the department to include new hire orientation and recertification needs of direct care team members.

Writes professional development plans in conjunction with employees to aid in their training and development.

Conducts effective supervisory conferences and performance evaluations with employees, documents the content of such meetings and evaluations, and provides feedback to them.

Develops and implements systems to organize and monitor work activities.

Assists with interviews and contributes to the selection of the most qualified candidate among internal applicants for posted positions.

Provides ongoing effective supervision to unit employees and monitors case management activities.

Serves as a role model for employees by leading, directing, guiding and supporting them in such a way that promotes their growth and development.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management and provides effective supervision to staff regarding the use of SCM.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college/university and one (1) year of experience working with children.

Other Qualifications:

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Click Here to apply.





Full-Time Mechanic

Snyder’s Auto Body

Snyder’s Auto Body currently has an opening for a Full-Time Mechanic.

Snyder’s Auto Body is a well-established auto repair shop in Tylersburg, Pennsylvania.

They offer an awesome benefits package with pay based on experience and skill level. They are also willing to train the right candidate.

Monday thru Friday Work Schedule

Holiday and Vacation Pay

Paid Employee Health Insurance with Prescription Plan

Optional benefits available – dental and vision

Retirement Plan

Regular pay increases

Continued education is offered (I-Car, ASE, etc.)

Uniforms

Interested candidates may email a resume to [email protected] Applications are also being accepted in person at 108 Snyder Lane, Tylersburg PA.

Any questions, please call 814-744-9218.





Home Health/Hospice Aide

Clarion Forest VNA

Clarion Forest VNA is seeking a full-time Home Health/Hospice Aide.

Their home health/hospice aides provide personal care services to both home health and hospice patients in their home and other skilled healthcare facilities primarily in Clarion and Forest Counties. The individual best fit for this position is well-organized and has excellent customer service skills.

Requirements:

CNA preferred but not required

Reliable Transportation is a must; traveling to patient homes required

Valid Driver’s License

CPR certification preferred

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Work hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; plus rotating evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Full-time employees are eligible for Health, Dental, Vision, 401K, generous PTO, and more!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected]

For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.

EOE





All Positions – Full-Time and Part-Time at Cousin Basils

Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar

Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar, in Clarington, is currently hiring full-time positions for hostesses, bartenders, servers, cooks, and dishwashers.

Cousin Basils offers a competitive wage and health insurance.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

Friendly and positive attitude

Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic

Loves working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment

Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekend

Full-time and part-time positions are available.

No experience is required.

Apply in person at the restaurant located at 10638 PA-36, Clarington, PA 15828. The restaurant opens at 11:00 a.m. seven days a week.

Interested applicants can also send their resumes to [email protected]





Multiple Positions at Deer Creek Winery and Inn

Deer Creek Winery

Deer Creek Winery is a local, family-operated company looking to hire sales and cleaning staff at their main Shippenville winery and inn, as well as festival staff to travel to local festivals and farmers markets.

They offer a fun, fast-paced environment. You’ll receive a 20% discount on all Deer Creek Winery products. You’ll also get sales training to set you up for success.

Based on their 2021 Employee Survey, more than 85% of current employees said they would recommend Deer Creek as a great place to work and enjoy the flexible schedule.

To find out more information on open positions and apply visit https://www.deercreekwine.com/careers/ or call their main winery at (814) 354-7392.





All Positions, Full-Time and Part-Time at Sweet Basil

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar is currently hiring full-time positions for hostesses, bartenders, servers, cooks, and dishwashers.

Sweet Basil offers a competitive wage and health insurance.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

Friendly and positive attitude

Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic

Loves working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment

Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekend

Full-time and part-time positions are available.

No experience is required.

Apply in person at the restaurant located at 21108 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254, The restaurant opens at 11:00 a.m. seven days a week.

Interested applicants can also send their resumes to [email protected]





High School Social Studies Teacher

Keystone School District

Keystone School District currently has an opening for a High School Social Studies Teacher.

This position is available immediately.

Interested Applicants should send a Letter of Interest, Pennsylvania Standard Application, Resume, Transcript, Certificate, Three Letters of Reference, Current Act 34, 114 and 151 Background Clearances, and Act 168 Disclosure Forms to:

Mr. Michael McCormick, Acting Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: November 1, 2021





Manufacturing Plant Opportunities – Webco Industries

Webco Industries

Webco Industries in Oil City/Reno currently has openings in their manufacturing plant.

Job Location: Webco – PA – Oil City – Oil City, PA

Position Type: Full Time

Education Level: None

Salary Range: $15.50 – $20.00

Job Shift: Any

Job Category: Manufacturing

Description:

Webco believes that successful companies are more about people than products and that a company’s human assets are its most important resource. That is why many employees have invested their careers in Webco. Perhaps the biggest benefit for those who join their team are the frequent opportunities to learn new skills and improve on current expertise through focused education and training. Upward mobility and promotion from within have always been important tenants of Webco’s success. By continuously investing in its employees over many years, Webco has built a culture of excellence that delivers value to everyone who the company touches.

Résumé submissions alone are NOT considered applications for employment.**

GENERAL STATEMENT OF DUTIES: Operation of a variety of machines ranging from a six-ton overhead crane to a tube-forming mill. Responsibilities range from loading/unloading materials onto/off machines, processing tubing through equipment, and ensuring the quality of tubes being produced and shipped out.

STARTING PAY: $15.50/HR – $20.00/HR

TYPICAL PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

Requires full range of body motion to include: constant lifting, bending, twisting, kneeling, pushing, pulling, stooping, squatting, walking, reaching, working overhead, climbing, standing, and the ability to maintain one’s balance while performing the required work tasks

Must be able to work 12 hours per day, standing on a concrete floor

Requires corrected vision and hearing to normal range

Requires frequent unassisted lifting of a variety of objects from various positions, which range in weight from 5 to 50 pounds with an average weight of 34 – 37 pounds

Utilizes a variety of hand positions to work equipment controls and maneuver tubes throughout the manufacturing process

Most jobs are fast-paced and the ability to deal with stress is essential

Hours: Shifts consist of twelve hours, various days of the week, and either day shift (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) or night shift (6 p.m. to 6 a.m.). Business needs dictate the number of shifts per week an employee is required to work.

Qualifications

PERFORMANCE REQUIREMENTS:

Knowledge, skills, and abilities: Ability to deal with stress and get along with co-workers and supervisors. The ability to read and speak English is preferred. Mathematical skills equivalent to high school level required. Math skills must include the ability to do decimals, fractions, and averages. Must be able to communicate effectively with supervisors and co-workers. Regular attendance at work is an essential job function.

Education: High school education or equivalent is preferred.

Experience: Previous manufacturing experience preferred.

Equipment: After training, must be able to operate a variety of industrial machines safely and efficiently.

Webco’s benefits package includes health; dental; vision; cancer; short-term disability; long-term disability; employee, spouse, and child life insurance; employee assistance program; 401(k) plan; educational reimbursement; paid holidays and vacation; training and development opportunities; profit sharing; prescription safety glasses; and free uniforms.

NOTE: MEETING THE PHYSICAL DEMANDS, ESSENTIAL DUTIES, PERFORMANCE REQUIREMENTS, ATTENDANCE AND WORKING HOURS ARE ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS FOR ALL PLANT EMPLOYEES.

TO APPLY: Visit https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=29072&clientkey=FA1535D67F2CF68FC586A92C051C9744





Multiple Positions/ Departments at Presbyterian SeniorCare

Presbyterian SeniorCare

Presbyterian SeniorCare currently has openings for RNs, LPNs, Cooks, Dining Services Aides, Housekeeping, and a Laundry Aide at their Oil City Campus.

Fall in love with your career! Join the Presbyterian SeniorCare Network team and make a difference!

For more information and to apply Click Here.

EOE





Multiple Positions at Allegheny Grille

Allegheny Grille

The Allegheny Grille currently has openings for multiple positions.

Full-time and part-time:

hot line cooks

salad

prep cooks

dishwashers

Apply online at alleghenygrille.com, on Facebook here, or stop in and fill out an application!!





Telecommunicator I

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for two full-time (40 hrs/wk.) Telecommunicator I positions ($10.95/hr.) to work within the Venango County 911 Center.

Qualifications: High school diploma or equivalent required, plus additional training in computers and emergency medical services or police and fire training is preferred.

Experience in the field of communications, public safety, or EMS preferred.

Additional requirements include:

Preferred certification as an Emergency Medical Technician

Must be able to obtain certification in CPR, Class “C”

Must possess or obtain certification in the APCO 40 Hour Dispatcher Training program, a Pennsylvania approved Priority Dispatch Emergency Medical Program and the CLEAN Terminal Operators program

Must maintain all certifications including those that are state-mandated

Must have and maintain a clean criminal record

Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs”

Must successfully complete pre-employment drug screening

Full-time positions include participation in the County lifetime pension program and fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance premiums for the employee.

Applications may be obtained from Venango County Human Resources, 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323. Completed applications should be returned to the same address no later than Monday, October 4th, 2021 by 4:00 PM. For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail [email protected] EOE M/F D/V





Probation Officer I- Juvenile Probation

County of Clarion

The County of Clarion currently has an opening for a Probation Officer I- Juvenile Probation.

POSITION: Probation Officer I – Juvenile Probation

LOCATION: Clarion County Probation Services, 22 North 6th Avenue, Suite A, Clarion, PA 16214

TYPE POSITION: Level 1 (Full Time, 35 hours per week County funding plus 5 hours per week other funding, total of 40 hours per week)

SALARY: $26,528.66 (35 hr salary)

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS: A Bachelor’s Degree in criminal justice, the behavioral sciences, law enforcement, or a related human services field

TO APPLY: Send a cover letter and resume with no less than three references to [email protected]

APPLICATION DEADLINE: October 8, 2021

FLSA STATUS: Non- Exempt

UNION STATUS: Union

REPORTS TO: DEPUTY DIRECTOR

POSITION OVERVIEW:

A Probation Officer I position is responsible for performing routine professional social service and law enforcement duties in a county probation system. A Probation Officer supervises juveniles on probation, individuals released from placement facilities or, juveniles who are otherwise subject to the authority of the Court. This position monitors activities, counsels, and facilitates the social adjustment of these individuals by referring them to social, governmental, or community agencies for a variety of social problems. When needed, a Probation Officer will investigate and take appropriate action concerning violations of conditions of probation including new crimes and unacceptable behavior and provides a representation of the Department at Court Hearings concerning alleged violations. Certain specialized positions require additional duties and responsibilities as described in guidelines and standards set by the Juvenile Court Judges Commission. These positions require additional specific appointment by the President Judge upon the recommendation of the Chief Juvenile Probation Officer.

Probation Officers are peace officers under state law and are trained in the use of firearms and are prepared to apprehend and arrest violators. Although law and well-defined procedures regulate the required work, this position involves decision-making directly affecting the public safety and personal liberties of individuals.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

A Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited college or university in the behavioral sciences, criminal justice, law enforcement, or a related human services field; or

A Master’s degree or satisfactory completion of one(1) year of graduate study from an accredited college or university(at least 24 credits) in the behavioral sciences, criminal justice, law enforcement, or a related human services field; or

One (1) year as a probation officer aide working towards a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university in the behavioral sciences, criminal justice, law enforcement, or a related human services field and qualification in accordance with the Exceptional Person procedure

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:

Child Abuse History Certification and Act 34 (Criminal History) clearances

Possession of a valid driver’s license

Pre-employment physical

Pre-employment psychological

Note: This position is subject to random drug testing.

EMPLOYMENT STANDARDS:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must possess the knowledge and ability to apply casework principles and practices and interpret and apply federal, state and local laws, legal codes, court procedures, and executive orders affecting juvenile probation practices. Also, some knowledge is needed of criminology, penology and the structure and functions of the components of the judicial system; human behavior and the ability to distinguish between normal and dysfunctional behavior/ personality; community resources and the ability to determine appropriate resources for assessment and treatment of physical, mental, and social disorders; operation of a personal computer, basic software programs and other office equipment; drugs, addiction and drug testing methods. Ability is required to positively and effectively influence offenders; to maintain cooperative and positive work relationships both internally with co-workers and externally with other agencies; to function independently and manage one’s time effectively; to gather and analyze facts and consider all outcomes before decisions or recommendations are made; to speak and understand the English language; to orally and in writing present ideas, thoughts, facts, logically and clearly in a concise manner utilizing appropriate language skills and grammar; to listen and combine pieces of information to form general conclusions or identify problems; to maintain confidentiality in regard to offender information and records. The willingness and ability to travel as needed to perform all job-related functions. The willingness and ability to be trained in the use of firearms and to be certified to carry a firearm.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

An employee in this classification is responsible for performing assignments that are technical in nature and are carried out in accordance with probation and parole practices, procedures and precedents, and any applicable legal standards or regulations.

Specific job duties include the following:

Inform juvenile offenders of conditions of probation such as office visits, costs, fines and restitution payments, educational, treatment and employment stipulations.

Counsel offenders and provide supportive services to help offenders with their personal, social and economic adjustment to the community. Discuss with offenders how issues such as anger and addiction play roles in delinquent behavior.

Arrange for social assistance and other post-release services such as employment, housing, education, and counseling.

Arrange for medical, mental health, or substance abuse treatment services according to individual needs and/or court orders and maintain working relationships with those agencies.

Develop case plans for assigned juvenile offenders establishing goals and objectives based on risk and needs.

Evaluate their progress in accomplishing goals and objectives and maintaining the terms specified in their conditions of probation, including attendance at FARM, SAP, CASSP, IEP, and other meetings as necessary.

Investigate alleged probation violations using interviews, surveillance, and search and seizure.

Gather information about offender’s backgrounds by talking to offenders, families and friends, and other people with relevant information.

Prepare and maintain a case folder for each assigned juvenile offender and record and file documents according to established procedures.

Maintain a chronological record in the JCMS system of all direct contact with juvenile offenders as well as collateral contacts with parents, school officials, service providers, etc.

Write reports describing the offender’s progress. Make recommendations for remedial action or court action when terms of probation are not complied with.

Conduct Social History investigations and prepare a written factual report with recommendations for the Court’s use in dispositional proceedings and prepare written summaries and placement review reports as directed.

Testify in court regarding noncompliance with the terms of probation, present evidence that substantiates the violations, and make recommendations to the Court for appropriate sanctioning.

Attend court hearings as necessary, or assigned, including hearings pertaining to probation supervision, such as District Justice citation hearings.

Conduct risk/needs assessment prior to the dispositional hearing according to agency protocol.

Assess the suitability of juvenile offenders for release from placement and submit recommendations to the Judge when appropriate.

Collect fines, costs, and restitution and monitor compliance with the established payment agreement.

Conduct arrests and transport offenders when required.

Develop liaisons and networks with local police, attorneys, community agencies, placement staff, school officials, and others who play a role in offender’s rehabilitation or re-entry into the community.

Attend training in the use of firearms and physical self-defense and complete all certification requirements.

Attend continuing education, workshops, and acquire certifications as assigned and approved to stay current in offender treatment issues, deviant behaviors, legal issues, etc. for the purpose of performing work-related duties as required or assigned by administration.

Any duties which may be described as related to the supervision of juveniles under the authority of the Court including the directive to work a flexible work schedule on occasion.

Assist adult officers as needed.

WORK ENVIRONMENT/PHYSICAL STANDARDS:

The work environment and physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to talk and hear. The employee is occasionally required to stand; walk; use hands to finger, handle or feel objects, tools, or controls; reach with hands and arms; climb or balance; stoop, kneel, crouch, or crawl; smell. The employee must be able to operate a motor vehicle. The employee will be required to physically and mentally react quickly in the event of a disturbance or physical outbreak and demonstrate emotional stability.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee occasionally works near moving mechanical parts and outdoor weather conditions and is occasionally exposed to wet and/or humid conditions, fumes or airborne particles, extreme cold, and heat. The noise in the work environment is usually moderate. The work is subject to frequent disruptions and moderate degrees of stress. Work may involve contact with volatile and potentially hostile or aggressive offenders. Periodically work will require different shifts or on-call as needed.

This job description should not be construed to imply that these requirements are the exclusive standards of the position. Incumbents will follow other instructions and perform any other related duties, as may be required by the Deputy Director/Director of Probation.





Probation Secretary

County of Clarion

The County of Clarion currently has an opening for a Probation Secretary.

LOCATION: Clarion County Probation Services, 22 North 6th Avenue, Suite A, Clarion, PA 16214

TYPE POSITION: Clerical (Full Time, 40 hrs/week)

SALARY: $12.00 – $14.26 per hour

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS: High School Diploma or GED

TO APPLY: Send a cover letter and resume with no less than three references to [email protected]

APPLICATION DEADLINE: October 8, 2021

POSITION: PROBATION SECRETARY

FLSA STATUS: Non Exempt

REPORTS TO: DIRECTOR AND/OR DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF PROBATION SERVICES

POSITION OVERVIEW:

A Probation Secretary position is responsible for performing administrative work involving considerable independent judgment in the Probation Services Department. The employee consults with the Director, Deputy Director, judicial, administrative, and probation personnel in performing delegated functions related to confidential personnel and budgeting information within the Department.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Completion of a high school diploma or equivalency program; or

One year of experience which provides the required knowledge, skills, and abilities.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:

Child Abuse History Certification and Act 34 (Criminal History) clearances

Possession of a valid driver’s license.

Note: This position is subject to random drug testing.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

An employee in this classification is responsible for performing assignments that are technical in nature and are carried out in accordance with probation and parole practices, procedures and precedents, and any applicable legal standards or regulations. Specific job duties include the following:

Orders office supplies, probation officer equipment, and department forms; maintains an inventory of supplies as required. Prepares requisitions and codes and submit bills to Court Administration

Assists with preparing and filing financial and/or other department records and documents, and records and reconciles accounts. Processes invoices and prepares requisitions

Performs general office duties, i.e. photocopying, sending faxes, shredding documents, distributing mail etc. as required to carry out essential office duties. Coordinates office equipment maintenance

Interacts with various internal Departments such as the District Attorney’s office, Public Defender’s Office, Court Administration, etc.; outside drug and alcohol agencies; vendors; etc

Types correspondence and prepares other administrative documents and reports required by the department

Maintains daily attendance and leave schedules for the probation officers

Answers the telephones, schedules appointments for officers and receives visitors to the office

Maintains files by alphabetical, numerical or chronological order. Retrieves documents, files and updates file and/or document contents. Makes client files active and closes them upon request from the officers

Proofreads typed materials and ensures the transfer of information is grammatically and typographically correct, complete, and adheres to Department rules and regulations

Completes paperwork to transfer adult cases to their respective home counties and/or to the Department of Corrections

Assists adult and juvenile probation officers as needed

WORK ENVIRONMENT/PHYSICAL STANDARDS:

Must be able to sit for long periods throughout the workday with intermittent periods of movement throughout the office in order to perform essential functions

Travels occasionally as requested to perform essential functions of the job

Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work

Must be able to mentally react quickly to disturbances or physical outbreaks

Must be able to sit, walk, bend, twist, lift, and carry objects of variable weight in order to carry out all duties of the position

Works in limited workspace with adequate lighting and ventilation, but with fluctuations of temperatures

Frequent exposure to noise, disruptions, and stress

Normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt

Works near volatile and potentially hostile or aggressive adult and juvenile offenders

Works occasionally beyond normal work hours when needed

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Must be able to communicate effectively orally and in writing.

Must possess initiative and problem-solving skills.

Must possess the ability to function independently, have flexibility, and personal integrity and the ability to work effectively with employees, adult and/or juvenile offenders and their families, co-workers, and others.

Must possess the ability to maintain confidentiality in regard to adult/juvenile offender and employee information and records.

Must possess the technical knowledge of operating personal computers and various data collection software programs (i.e. excel) as well as case management systems.

Must possess the ability to interact with staff, government officials, and the public.

Must possess the ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with staff, other county agencies, outside agencies, and the general public.

This job description should not be construed to imply that these requirements are the exclusive standards of the position. Incumbents will follow other instructions, and perform any other related duties, as may be required by the Deputy Director/Director of Probation.





Director of Educational Programs

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 currently has an opening for a Director of Educational Programs.

Application Deadline: October 15, 2021

Position Details:

The Director of Educational Programs coordinates programming in Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment; acting as a liaison to the Pennsylvania Department of Education for improvement initiatives pushed out through the State System of Support in Curriculum. In addition, the position coordinates Professional Development for RIU6 member school entities in curriculum and comprehensive planning for continuous improvement. Grant projects, regional partnerships with higher education and community stakeholders, supervision of department staff, and advanced technology skills for presentations are also expectations of the position. The position works with both public and non-public programs and is part of the Leadership Team at the Intermediate Unit. This is a full-time, 260-day, Act 93 administrative position with a salary range commensurate to school administrators in the region. Current clearances and valid PA certification in administration (prefer Principal or Supervisor of Curriculum and Instruction certification) are required.

Application Process:

Application packet must include a letter of interest, standard application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications and trainings (mandated reporter, suicide prevention, trauma, SAP, etc.).

Send completed application packet to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected] , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.





S&W AutoBody, Lucinda, PA has a position open for accounting/office assistant.

This is a full-time position but could be flexible on hours. The person would be working with QuickBooks in accounts payable, receivables, and billing. The individual would also be assisting with the operation of the front office such as answering the phone, scheduling, and invoicing.

Pay is dependent upon experience. Benefits such as health insurance, retirement, and paid vacation time are included. Very friendly work environment.

Please call 814-226-7046 to schedule an interview or email your resume to [email protected]





Office Assistant/Ophthalmic Technician

Clarion Eye Care

Clarion Eye Care has an immediate opening for an Office Assistant/Ophthalmic Technician.

They are looking for a highly motivated people person to join their growing practice! The position will be for 32-36 hours per week. This will include one evening per week and an occasional Saturday morning.

The ideal candidate must:

be personable

be a team player

enjoy working with people

be able to efficiently multitask

be eager to learn

be willing to be cross-trained in other areas as needed

*****Experience is preferred but NOT required*****

Applicants should visit their website. Please take your resume AND application and apply in person.

1350 East Main Street, Suite #20

Clarion, PA 16214

www.clarioneyecare.com





Full and Part-Time Direct Support Professionals

The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties

The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties is now hiring Direct Support Professionals.

BONUS BONUS BONUS!!!

Are you a dependable, compassionate, energetic person who wants to advance their career by supporting people who experience disabilities? Are you someone ready to try something new? Do you want an opportunity to do something rewarding, and a career where you can make a difference in someone’s life?

If so, apply today at The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties. Now hiring full and part-time Direct Support Professionals.

BONUS BONUS BONUS!!!

$5000 retention bonus! Bi-annual incentive bonuses! Exciting monthly employee incentives!

The Arc has excellent benefits, including:

Competitive starting wage $12.50/hr!

Medical coverage for full time employees

Paid leave after probationary period

Great mileage reimbursement

Overtime available

The opportunity to make a difference!

Applicants must:

Have a high school diploma or equivalent

Have acceptable clearances and pass a drug screening

Be 21 years of age or older

Possess a valid driver’s license and have reliable transportation

Have basic computer skills

Be willing to work a variety of shifts

If you are interested in working for The Arc please email your resume to [email protected] or call (814) 226-7033 Ext. 304 for more information.

The Arc is also doing open interviews at their office at 1064 East Main St. Clarion, PA 16214 on Monday through Friday from 8 A.M. to 3 P.M.





Department Clerk III Floater

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a Department Clerk III ($9.60/hr.) position for their Children & Youth Services and Mental Health units.

Full-Time, 40 hrs./wk. They provide paid holidays, vacations, and sick time; employer-paid individual coverage for medical, dental, and life insurance; employer-paid family vision; along with an excellent pension plan.

Qualified candidates must successfully pass an interview. Successful candidates will work with the county to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. Applications are available on their website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form or via email upon request.

All applications and any other employment-related documents must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on 09/30/21. Late applications will not be considered.

Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com or via email upon request. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or by email at [email protected]

**Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V





Multiple Openings Offered by All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Maintenace Tech – Marienville

11pm – 7am, $18/hr Non-Exempt

Temp to perm 90 days

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must adhere to all safety policies

Required skills/experience:



Welding

PLC Troubleshooting

Hydraulics

Knowledge of belts, pulleys, and sprocket drive systems

Computer skills

Lock out Tag out procedures

For more information call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Assembler – Oil City

1st shift, $11/hr. Non-Exempt

Potential for Temporary to Permanent

Requirements:

Prior use of hand/power tools

Ability to stand, lift, bend and twist during 8 hour shift

Ability to follow all safety regulations

Able to read prints for assembly

Candidates will assemble products and prepare parts for shipping.

For more information call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders – Marienville

$12-$12.50/hour – 1st and 2nd shifts available – Non-Exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean work spaces

For more information call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.





CNC Operator

UFP Parker, LLC

UFP Parker, LLC is now hiring a CNC Operator for their Parker Location.

Competitive wages, a comprehensive benefits package, and a supportive, winning team attitude is what you will find as their new CNC Operator at UFP Parker, LLC.

The following qualifications are required to be considered for the position.

Knowledge:

Minimum high school diploma

Minimum of 1 year of experience working with heavy manufacturing and/or assembly equipment or equivalent schooling

Working knowledge of mathematical functions

Basic understanding of computer equipment

Must be at least 18 years of age

Skills and Abilities:

Ability to work in a safe manner

Ability to recognize the quality of material

Demonstrates ability to perform LOTO

Demonstrates ability to follow specific instructions and directions

Demonstrate ability to use and operate hand tools

Demonstrate ability to stack material properly

Ability to pay attention to surroundings

Ability to identify safety issues in their work area, and notice equipment malfunctions

Ability to read a tape measure and read blueprints or plans

Ability to troubleshoot the machine or equipment in use

Ability to understand efficiencies and productivity measures

Demonstrate eye-hand coordination

Ability to work hours mandated by management

Conduct:

Safety-conscious

Team player and goal-oriented

Open to change and positive attitude

Committed to plant and company goals

Participates in Safety and CI programs

Punctual and reliable

Looks for ways to improve productivity and department results

If you are interested in seeing where your future with UFP Parker, LLC can lead, you can apply online at WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS

Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.

Email: [email protected]

Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033

Office: 724-399-2992

Walk-in applications can be taken at their Parker location, 116 N River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.

In addition to the CNC Operator position, they have openings at both their Emlenton and Parker locations. Currently, there are open positions on both Day and Afternoon shifts. Positions are available for people with multiple skill levels. General Labor positions in the Mill involve cutting, stacking, and banding materials. Both the Industrial and Truss Assembler positions require some moderate skills such as being able to read a tape measure and basic blueprints.

Both shifts provide competitive wages and most positions have a production bonus. The afternoon shift pays $1.50 more an hour shift differential. Medical, dental, and vision insurance; 401k; profit sharing; stock buy in options; and 9 paid holidays are just a few of the many benefits offered to their full-time employees.





Two Paraprofessionals & Cheerleading Coach

Keystone School District

Keystone School District is currently looking to fill openings for two Paraprofessionals and a Cheerleading/ Competitive Spirit Varsity/ Jr Assistant Coach.

Positions are available immediately at the Keystone School District.

Interested candidates should send a Letter of Interest, Resume, Certificate, Current Act 34, 114, 151 and 168 Clearances and Three (3) Letters of Reference to:

Mr. Michael McCormick, Acting Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: Until Positions are Filled





Temporary Jr/Sr High School Math Teacher

Keystone School District

Keystone School District is currently looking to fill an opening for a Temporary Jr/Sr High School Math Teacher.

Available immediately. Must possess a Mathematics 7-12 or Middle-Level Mathematics Certification.

Interested Applicants should send Letter of Interest, Pennsylvania Standard Application, Resume, Transcript, Certificate, Three Letters of Reference, Current Act 34, 114 and 151 Background Clearances, and Act 168 Disclosure Forms to:

Mr. Michael McCormick, Acting Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: October 8, 2021

