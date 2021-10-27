A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 60. North wind around 7 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Light east wind.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southeast wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – Showers. High near 54. East wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Showers. Low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

