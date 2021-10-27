Birthday Wishes: Joyce Schmader Celebrates 90th Birthday!

A Birthday Wish brought to you by The Haskell House.

Joyce Schmader is celebrating her 90th birthday today – October 27, 2021.

Joyce was born on October 27, 1931, the daughter of Otto and Beatrice Lauer.

She grew up in Lucinda with four brothers and three sisters and is the last surviving member of her immediate family, which included Rita, Wilbur, Jane, Lois, Ronald, Delmar, and Frank. She misses them every day. Her father passed away when she was three years old, so her older sisters helped raise her and her younger brothers.

She graduated from St. Joseph School in Lucinda and was a member of St. Joseph Church and the Rosary Society. In her early days, she worked at GC Murphy in Clarion and cleaned offices at Astro MFG for over 10 years.

Joyce married Edwin Schmader on May 5, 1951, in St. Joseph Church, Lucinda. Together, they have six children: Deb Lauer (Bernie), Linda Gatesman (John- deceased), Pam Wolbert (Martin), Polly Ochs, Edwin II, and Douglas (Stephanie), as well as 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Joyce and Ed enjoyed fishing on Lake Chautauqua with Ed’s sister Viv and her husband Paul Weiser catching 200-300 crappy a day. They also made several trips to Daytona Beach, Florida, every May to meet with friends which came from all over the country.

Joyce enjoyed quilting and needlework. She would make a whole cross-stitch or applique quilt herself, then put it in her house and quilt the entire thing by hand in about two weeks. For many years, her living room would be consumed by quilts. She also made many quilts and afghans for family and friends.

Joyce now enjoys playing cards, doing puzzles, and watching the birds. She also enjoys watching most sports on TV. She loves baseball, football, golf, and basketball. She would normally root for any team other than the Pittsburgh teams, but her favorite teams are the Chicago Cubs and San Antonio Spurs.

According to her family, there is no wondering what Joyce is thinking. She tells it like it is – no beating around the bush, even if it sounds mean. Most people love her for that. Her answer to everything is “Yeah Right” which her kids all use now. (Thanks Mom!)

Joyce enjoys time with her children and grandchildren and would love to hear from friends and family with cards in honor of her 90th birthday because, according to her, all she gets is junk mail.

Her address is:

Joyce Schmader

28061 Route 66

Lucinda, Pa. 16235

Submitted by Joyce’s daughter, Linda Gatesman.

To submit a birthday announcement, email [email protected]

Birthday Announcements are a free service brought to you by The Haskell House.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.