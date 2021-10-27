 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Candy Corn Pudding Pops

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Bring on the fall fun with these easy-peasy frozen treats!

Ingredients

2 cups 2% milk
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1 package (3.4 oz.) instant cheesecake pudding mix
4 drops orange food coloring
3 drops yellow food coloring
8 freezer pop molds or 8 paper cups (3 ounces each) and wooden pop sticks

Directions

-In a bowl, whisk the milk, cream, and pudding mix until blended. Let stand for 5 minutes or until soft-set.

-Divide pudding into 3 bowls. Add yellow food coloring to 1 bowl and orange to another. Pipe or pour mixture in layers into molds or cups. Top molds with holders. If using cups, top with foil and insert sticks through the foil. Freeze until firm.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


