Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Candy Corn Pudding Pops

Bring on the fall fun with these easy-peasy frozen treats!

Ingredients

2 cups 2% milk

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream



1 package (3.4 oz.) instant cheesecake pudding mix4 drops orange food coloring3 drops yellow food coloring8 freezer pop molds or 8 paper cups (3 ounces each) and wooden pop sticks

Directions

-In a bowl, whisk the milk, cream, and pudding mix until blended. Let stand for 5 minutes or until soft-set.

-Divide pudding into 3 bowls. Add yellow food coloring to 1 bowl and orange to another. Pipe or pour mixture in layers into molds or cups. Top molds with holders. If using cups, top with foil and insert sticks through the foil. Freeze until firm.

