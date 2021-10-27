Clarion County Reports 31 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death; Three New Cases Reported in Forest County
Wednesday, October 27, 2021 @ 02:10 PM
HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 31 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death as of Wednesday, October 27.
The county’s total number of cases has reached 4,786 while the death toll increased to 123.
Neighboring Forest County reported three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, increasing the county’s total number to 1,586 and leaving the death toll at 24.
[LOCAL REGION]
|County
|Previous Total
|New Cases
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|8708
|31
|8739
|197 (1 new)
|Butler
|24856
|93
|24949
|500 (4 new)
|Clarion
|4755
|31
|4786
|123 (1 new)
|Clearfield
|11120
|35
|11155
|194
|Crawford
|10830
|50
|10880
|188
|Elk
|4100
|13
|4113
|56
|Forest
|1583
|3
|1586
|24
|Indiana
|8916
|57
|8973
|224
|Jefferson
|4903
|40
|4943
|120 (2 new)
|McKean
|5103
|17
|5120
|89
|Mercer
|13564
|59
|13623
|331 (6 new)
|Venango
|6300
|64
|6364
|136 (4 new)
|Warren
|3975
|56
|4031
|124
