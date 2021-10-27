Clarion County Reports 31 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death; Three New Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 31 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death as of Wednesday, October 27.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 4,786 while the death toll increased to 123.

Neighboring Forest County reported three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, increasing the county’s total number to 1,586 and leaving the death toll at 24.

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 8708 31 8739 197 (1 new) Butler 24856 93 24949 500 (4 new) Clarion 4755 31 4786 123 (1 new) Clearfield 11120 35 11155 194 Crawford 10830 50 10880 188 Elk 4100 13 4113 56 Forest 1583 3 1586 24 Indiana 8916 57 8973 224 Jefferson 4903 40 4943 120 (2 new) McKean 5103 17 5120 89 Mercer 13564 59 13623 331 (6 new) Venango 6300 64 6364 136 (4 new) Warren 3975 56 4031 124

