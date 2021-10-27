 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Reports 31 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death; Three New Cases Reported in Forest County

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 @ 02:10 PM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

photo-1601055283742-8b27e81b5553HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 31 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death as of Wednesday, October 27.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 4,786 while the death toll increased to 123.

Neighboring Forest County reported three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, increasing the county’s total number to 1,586 and leaving the death toll at 24.

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 8708 31 8739 197 (1 new)
Butler 24856 93 24949 500 (4 new)
Clarion 4755 31 4786 123 (1 new)
Clearfield 11120 35 11155 194
Crawford 10830 50 10880 188
Elk 4100 13 4113 56
Forest 1583 3 1586 24
Indiana 8916 57 8973 224
Jefferson 4903 40 4943 120 (2 new)
McKean 5103 17 5120 89
Mercer 13564 59 13623 331 (6 new)
Venango 6300 64 6364 136 (4 new)
Warren 3975 56 4031 124


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.