Commissioners Change Payroll, Authorize Hazard Stipends, Explain Budget Process

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Formulation of the 2022 Clarion County budget is a work in progress and one that is not likely to require any tax increases, according to discussions on Tuesday morning at the workshop meeting of Clarion County Commissioners.

(Pictured above: Clarion County Commissioners Ed Heasley, Ted Tharan, and Wayne Brosius.)

The commissioners recently circulated a memo referencing the budget process and also stated efforts to correct an “administrative nightmare.”

“Right now employees are paid ahead,” said Tharan. “I don’t know if you’ve ever heard of any place in the world that does that. In other words, when payroll gets submitted, you are getting paid to the day your check comes out. Most places you go, they hold a week’s pay. That doesn’t happen here. It needs to change because people take a sick day, and they’ve already been paid for a regular day.

“That’s a lot of work for payroll to go back and correct all that, take the sick day out of their sick bank and then apply it to their — it’s just a nightmare — and, we need to get it corrected.”

Clarion County’s solution is to withhold a week’s pay from approximately half of its 200 employees.

October is a three-paycheck month, and each check is usually for two weeks. However, Clarion County is

authorizing an extra hazardous pay stipend from American Recovery Act (ARA) to ease the loss of the week’s pay.

“We’re going to hold back one week of pay to correct the problem,” said Jillian Stevens, county administrator. “It’s only in certain departments because it’s not every department. Some departments fall on their withheld week. So, they’re already on a two-week schedule behind, and then other employees are paid to date. So, every employee that’s paid to date will be normally receiving a one-week check.”

Stephens emphasized everyone will be paid for hours worked.

Administrators went back with the auditors and the solicitor about the parameters of the stipend. Commissioners made sure that employees fell into those parameters before they even decided to do it.

“Commissioners authorized the hazard stipend because they realize that this is going to be a hardship for some employees. The hazard pay is to help offset that one week pay.”

The stipend is for all employees that fall within the parameters of the stimulus for the ARA. The stipend will include 75 cents per hour worked this year.

Budget process

Nothing is final in preliminary budget work and it could change, but Tharan offered an explanation of the annual budget process that starts in the middle of the summer, and departments are asked to start compiling information from elected officials for what they would like in the coming year.

Budget meetings are also held with budget director Rose Logue and commissioners to review the requests. A preliminary budget is developed from those requests. Once compiled and included with anticipated revenue, it is apparent if projected/requested funds commissioners are possible with projected revenue.

“You look at what your anticipated revenue is, which for an easy example, say your revenue is $10 million and everybody’s wish list is 11 million,” Tharan explained.

“That means you have a deficit of $1 million. Commissioners now go back to your department heads, and you say: ‘Could you do without anything, because we have a deficit of $1 million.’ Then, you wait for their input to see what they think they could take like their wish list. Now, you compile that information to come up with your final numbers.”

Tharan said that if those numbers aren’t a balanced budget, there are several options.

“You can make deeper cuts. You can meet with your department heads or elected officials and say: ‘We need to cut X out of the budget.’ Or, you can take dip into your savings account and use that money to balance your budget.

“So,after you worked all these numbers, you’ll come up with a tentative budget that has to be done 30 days prior to the end of the year. So, if we have a deficit, when we’re planning our budget, that’s when you start to look and say: ‘What can we do with that?’ Same as your household budget. And yes, we have nice savings.”

The budget process is at a preliminary stage, and no final decisions have been made.

“With inflation running rampant in society today, it can change things,” Tharan said.

“You’ve got to remember we’re dealing with the same inflation rates as everybody else in the county,” said Heasley. “Everybody‘s expenses are going up, and the counties are, too. We’re trying to balance it out so there is not a tax increase.”

There has not been a tax increase at the county level since 2012. Clarion County is sitting with an $8 million balance in the general fund as of Tuesday.

“If you look back at what’s happened over the last 10 years, it’s been pretty darn good management of county funds,” said Tharan.

Pay raises have averaged 2.5 percent each year, and cost increases in healthcare increase every year.

Some of the major budget items facing Clarion County each year include 9-1-1 operations and the Clarion County Jail, according to Brosius.

“The jail costs us about $2.6 million a year,” said Heasley. “9-1-1 and the jail 24/7, 365 days-a-year operations.”

