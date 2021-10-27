 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Community Thanksgiving Dinner Tradition Continues in Clarion

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-MmT7BF2S8lCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The 15th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner is scheduled for Thursday, November 25.

(Pictured above: Shawn and Rayna Hoke.)

The 15th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will take place on Thursday, November 25, 2021. Due to continuing health and safety concerns related to the Coronavirus Pandemic, all meals will be offered for take-out only.

“We will be offering pick-up times in 15-minute intervals, between noon and 1:00 p.m. and again between 2 and 3 p.m.,” said co-chairs Rayna and Shawn Hoke.

Individuals wishing to receive meals should visit: https://signup.com/go/ctxSrsd. Guests will indicate the number of meals they would like and select the time period during which they would like to pick their meals up.

This year’s dinner will again take place at the Immaculate Conception Parish Event Center on Main Street. All meals will be available for takeout only and include a fixed menu of turkey, stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes, applesauce, cranberry sauce, gravy on the side, and a slice of pumpkin pie.

“We are also in need of volunteers to help us pull off this year’s event,” said Rayna Hoke.

“Individuals interested in volunteering to help with this year’s event should visit: https://signup.com/go/OPiEcYp For additional information, please visit our Facebook Page @ClarionCTD.”

Held for 12 years at the County Seat Restaurant under Mary Lenhart and many volunteers’ leadership, the annual event moved to the Immaculate Conception Parish Event Center in 2019.

While the CTD Planning Committee intends to move forward with this year’s dinner, they will continue to monitor conditions in the area and reserve the right to cancel the event should conditions warrant. The Immaculate Conception parish office is not taking any reservations for volunteers or dinners.

Any questions regarding the Community Thanksgiving Dinner should be referred to [email protected]


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.