Community Thanksgiving Dinner Tradition Continues in Clarion

The 15th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will take place on Thursday, November 25, 2021. Due to continuing health and safety concerns related to the Coronavirus Pandemic, all meals will be offered for take-out only.

“We will be offering pick-up times in 15-minute intervals, between noon and 1:00 p.m. and again between 2 and 3 p.m.,” said co-chairs Rayna and Shawn Hoke.

Individuals wishing to receive meals should visit: https://signup.com/go/ctxSrsd. Guests will indicate the number of meals they would like and select the time period during which they would like to pick their meals up.

This year’s dinner will again take place at the Immaculate Conception Parish Event Center on Main Street. All meals will be available for takeout only and include a fixed menu of turkey, stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes, applesauce, cranberry sauce, gravy on the side, and a slice of pumpkin pie.

“We are also in need of volunteers to help us pull off this year’s event,” said Rayna Hoke.

“Individuals interested in volunteering to help with this year’s event should visit: https://signup.com/go/OPiEcYp For additional information, please visit our Facebook Page @ClarionCTD.”

Held for 12 years at the County Seat Restaurant under Mary Lenhart and many volunteers’ leadership, the annual event moved to the Immaculate Conception Parish Event Center in 2019.

While the CTD Planning Committee intends to move forward with this year’s dinner, they will continue to monitor conditions in the area and reserve the right to cancel the event should conditions warrant. The Immaculate Conception parish office is not taking any reservations for volunteers or dinners.

Any questions regarding the Community Thanksgiving Dinner should be referred to [email protected]

