Crash Involving Dump Truck Reported on Route 68

Wednesday, October 27, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

F68F635D-3E3C-4F41-9C38-B6339B249BB1PINEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A crash involving a dump truck was reported on State Route 68 in Piney Township late Tuesday morning.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, a truck crash was reported on State Route 68 near the infamous “big cow” around 11:18 a.m. It was a one-vehicle accident.

1M9A9945

Sligo Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Fire & Hose Company 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 12:28 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

294B2647-1A00-4AC2-9DFF-F4044922FBC7


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

