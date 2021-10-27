Crash Involving Dump Truck Reported on Route 68

PINEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A crash involving a dump truck was reported on State Route 68 in Piney Township late Tuesday morning.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, a truck crash was reported on State Route 68 near the infamous “big cow” around 11:18 a.m. It was a one-vehicle accident.

Sligo Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Fire & Hose Company 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 12:28 p.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Police are expected to release information on the accident within the next 48 hours.

