E. Eugene Price, 67, of Erie, PA. , and formerly of Oil City passed away Monday Oct. 25, 2021 at St. Vincent Health Center in Erie after a 10 day courageous battle against Covid-19.

Gene attended Slippery Rock University where he graduated with a Bachelors in Criminal Justice, while at Slippery Rock he was a member of Sigma Pi Fraternity.

Gene was the Venango County Sheriff for 24 years.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and vacationing in North Carolina, Williamsburg and Myrtle Beach. He enjoyed concerts at Bruton Parish in Wiliamsburg and also enjoyed art and music.

Gene was of the Catholic Faith.

He was a member of the NRA, and Petrolia Lodge 363, F. & A.M.

He is survived by his son, Sean M. Price of Asheboro, NC; and a sister, Shirley R. Price of Oil City.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children or to St. Judes’ Childrens Research Hospital.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

