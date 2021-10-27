Gage M. Flinspach, 19 , of Oil City, PA., died unexpectedly Sunday Oct. 24, 2021 at his home.

Born Jan. 14, 2002 in Pittsburgh, PA., he was the son of Amber Flinspach Lapierre.

Gage was a graduate of Oil City High School.

He enjoyed playing video games and listening to rap music.

He is survived by his mother Amber Lapierre & her companion Grant Ruffner. A sister, Gemma Ruffner; a brother, Rhyot Ruffner; his grandmother, Lillian Baughman & her companion Bob Mellon; grandfather, Ben Flinspach of Seneca; an aunt, Nikki Flinspach & her companion Brandon Neal and their daughter Brealyn Neal; an uncle, Scott Flinspach & his wife Kayla Nelson.

Gage was preceded in death by his grandfather Perry Baughman

his great grandmother Elizabeth Lines and a great uncle Russell Boal.

A Memorial Service will be held on Nov. 9 at 11:00 A.M.

at the Seneca United Methodist on East State Road in Seneca.

Memorials may be made to the Reinsel Funeral Home 116 Bissell Ave. Oil City, PA. 16301 to help defray funeral expenses.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com

