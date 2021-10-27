Gladys Fulmer, 90, of Franklin, passed away at 10:30 A.M., Monday, October 25, 2021 at The Caring Place in Franklin.

A daughter of Ellis and Clara Ritchey Free, she was born in Franklin on February 7, 1931.

For several years Gladys provided infant care for the nursery at Franklin Hospital.

She was a member of the television congregation of Christ United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed her puzzle books and couldn’t wait to yell “Bingo”.

On October 9, 1948 she married Richard Fulmer. He died August 16, 2003.

Surviving are two sons Daryl Fulmer and his wife Brenda of New Vernon and Curtis Fulmer and his wife Marcia of Phoenix; two daughters Gloria Meals and her husband Donald of Sugarcreek and Tonia Payne and her husband James of Franklin; 10 grandchildren Julene Fulmer of Franklin, Jason Fulmer and his wife Sadie of Franklin, Keith Fulmer and his wife Meghan of Oil City, Jennifer King and her husband Andy of Dallas, GA James Payne Jr. and his wife Danielle of Franklin, Ashley Lee and her husband Tyler of West Middlesex, Chelsee Fulmer of New Vernon, James Baum and his wife Weatherly of AZ, David Meals and his wife Charlotte of N. Bloomfield, OH and Melissa Deaner and her husband Adam of Pittsburgh.

Additionally surviving are 17 great grandchildren, David Meals Jr., Nicole Deaner, Abigail Deaner, Easton Fulmer, Logan Porter, Alex King, Max King, Kaylee Deets, Madilyn Deets, Finley Payne and Brady Fulmer, Jordy Fulmer, Nash Fulmer, Zeke Payne, Lexi Jo Payne, Alexis Lee and Carson Lee; one sister Betty Morrison both of Franklin and a brother Jim Free and his wife Char of Cochranton and numerous nieces and nephews complete her family.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Marge Sanner and Doris Cheers and three brother-in-law, George Cheers, Lloyd Sanner and Marvin Morrison.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 3:00 – 7:00 P.M. Thursday and 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. Friday.

A funeral service will follow at 11:00 A.M. Friday in the funeral home chapel with Lou Slautterback, officiating.

Interment will follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 1135 Buffalo St., Franklin PA 16323 or Franklin Public Library, 421 12th Street, Franklin PA 16323.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.