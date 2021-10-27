Helen L. (Koziara) Wysocki, 96, a resident of 328 Pacific Street, Franklin died peacefully at 3:45 PM Sunday, October 24, 2021 in The Grove of Greenville, following a period of declining health.

She was born April 24, 1925 in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late: John and Katherine Malek Koziara.

Helen was a 1943 graduate of Franklin High School.

Upon graduation from Franklin High School, Helen was one of two seniors recommended for employment by teacher, Ken Wolfe, to Exchange Bank & Trust Company. She prided herself as being very quick in completing her transactions with accuracy. Helen was promoted by PennBank to the corporate office located in Titusville. She was later assigned as a supervisor of the Data Center in Franklin.

After her retirement, Helen worked at The Communication Call Center in Franklin obtaining substitute teachers for local school districts and relaying messages to on-call physcians.

She was a member St. Patrick Church in Franklin.

Helen enjoyed yard work and planting flowers around her home.

She always enjoyed helping others, and will always be remembered as a good friend and neighbor to many throughout the years.

Helen was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers: George and John Koziara; and by two sisters: Mary Staron and Bernice Paciorkiewicz.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Private interment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in her name to St. Patrick Community Food Pantry, C/o: St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.